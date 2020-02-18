Asia-Pacific Flexible Electronics Market interpreted by a new report

Asia-Pacific Flexible Electronics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type of Component (Flexible Display, Flexible Battery, Flexible Sensors, and Flexible Memory), by Application (Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Automotive, Energy and Power, Defense and Aerospace, and Others) and Forecast, 2019-2025

Asia-Pacific flexible electronics market is estimated to grow significantly at a CAGR of around 15.9% during the forecast period. Rising consumer electronic industries, increasing adoption of smartphones and tablets, technological advancement in wearable sensor materials, vast population base are the major driving factors of the market in the region.

The region is witnessing higher growth among other regions across the globe owing to rapid urbanization, increasing electric vehicle sales and two of its major emerging economies India and China. The flexible electronics market is expected to grow at a much higher rate in Asia-Pacific.

The major countries which will be the significant market in the coming time period are India, China, South Korea, and Japan. Apart from these nations, Pakistan, ASEAN countries and Australia are some major countries where a considerable market will be observed in the coming time period.

South Korea flexible electronics market has been witnessing remarkable growth due to the presence of major players, such as LG Electronics, Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

These companies are giving competition to global firms on flexible displays.

LG Electronics, Inc. provides access to the most flexible and advanced access to flexible TVs and accessories in the market. In 2017, the company unveiled its first 77-inch transparent and flexible OLED display that features an Ultra-HD resolution (UHD) along with 40% transparency.

South Korean government is also supporting LG Electronics, Inc. for flexible OLED displays. The company is investing significantly in a flexible OLED display.

For instance, in 2016, the company declared that it will invest nearly $1.79 billion in flexible OLED display manufacturing line in Paju, South Korea. This investment is a part of its efforts to change and dominate the era of flexible OLED screens for mobile devices.

