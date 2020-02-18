China Flexible Electronics Market described in a new report

China Flexible Electronics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type of Component (Flexible Display, Flexible Battery, Flexible Sensors, and Flexible Memory), by Application (Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Automotive, Energy and Power, Defense and Aerospace, and Others) and Forecast, 2019-2025

China flexible electronics market is estimated to grow considerably at a CAGR of around 16.2% during the forecast period. China is one of the leading countries in Asia-Pacific that contributes to the growth of the flexible electronics market.

International Trade Union Federation (ITUF) estimates that China is the largest producer of the world’s electronic and electronic components across the globe.

An abundance of low-cost labor has made the country competitive in terms of many low-cost, labor-intensive manufacturers in international markets. Due to which, manufactured products constitute a significant share of the country’s trade.

A substantial amount of China’s imports is comprised of parts and components that are assembled into finished products, such as consumer electronic products and computers, and then exported. Owing to these facts, the nation is expected to share the largest market share of flexible electronics in the Asia-Pacific region.

China’s mobile phone subscription has grown rapidly in recent years owing to the changing lifestyle and increasing disposable income of the people.

People are continuously seeking advanced features in smartphones and tablets, due to which smartphone makers are striving to fulfill consumers’ needs by developing innovative technology. The majority of the smartphone and tablet manufacturers in the country are using flexible electronics to enhance the properties and features of smart devices.

Flexible electronics are frequently used to provide flexibility and lightweight like features to the smart devices. According to the International Telecommunication Union, by the end of 2017, there were more than 1.4 billion mobile phone subscriptions in China and an internet penetration rate of 54.3% was observed in the country.

These facts and figures reflect the surging demand for mobile phones in the country which is expected to fuel the flexible electronics demand in the country.

China Flexible Electronics Market Segmentation

By Type of Component

Flexible Display

OLED

E-paper

LCD

Flexible Battery

Flexible Sensors

Biosensors

CMOS Hybrid Sensors

Photo Detectors

Piezo Resistive

Flexible Memory

By Application

Consumer Electronics

Smartphone and Tablets

Wearable Devices

Television

Others (Smart Cards)

Healthcare

Automotive

Energy and Power

Defense and Aerospace

Others (Biometrics)

Regional Analysis

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Company Profiles

3M Co.

BASF SE

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd.

Fujikura Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Japan Display Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc.

Nippon Mektron, Ltd.

Nitto Denko Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

