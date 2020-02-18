EEG Devices Market size, application analysis, regional outlook, 2020 - 2027 investigated in the latest research

The report provides trends prevailing in the global EEG devices market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances.

Portable EEG devices segment is expected to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period

According to new market research titled ‘EEG Devices Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Application, Device Type, and End User’. The global EEG devices market is expected to reach US$ 1,764.27 Mn in 2027 from US$ 830.71 Mn in 2018.

The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.9% from 2019-2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the global EEG devices market and the factors driving market along with those that act as hindrances.

The key players influencing the market are:

Brain Products GmbH

g.tec medical engineering GmbH

Cognionics, Inc.

Wearable Sensing

Neuroelectrics

ANT Neuro

Mitsar Co. Ltd.

Neurosky

Biosemi

Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc.

EMOTIV

MUSE

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Bitbrain Technologies

The key factors driving the growth of the market are growing incidences of neurovascular disorders and significantly rising elderly population. However, the restraints such as the high cost of EEG devices are likely to impact the growth of the market in the forecast period.

The global EEG devices market, based on the device type was segmented into standalone devices and portable devices. In 2018, the standalone devices segment held the largest share of the market.

However, the portable devices segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming year. Portable EEG devices are used for long term signal recording or remote real-time monitoring.

They are frequently small-sized and low-cost and consequently suitable for daily using. With smaller size and low cost, it is suitable for daily usage which owes to its fastest growth over the coming years.

among others. Various companies are focusing on organic strategies such as product launch and product approvals. For instance, in December 2017, Brain Products has extended the line with a 64 channel version to complement the LiveAmp family that is the most flexible wireless high-density EEG/ExG recording system.

