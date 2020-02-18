Germany Flexible Electronics Market discussed in a new research report

Germany Flexible Electronics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type of Component (Flexible Display, Flexible Battery, Flexible Sensors, and Flexible Memory), by Application (Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Automotive, Energy and Power, Defense and Aerospace, and Others) and Forecast, 2019-2025

Germany flexible electronics market is estimated to grow considerably, at a CAGR of around 15.3%, during the forecast period. The country is estimated to be one of the leading countries in the European flexible electronics market.

The dominance of Germany in the market is mainly attributed to the growing penetration towards smart consumer electronics such as smartphones, laptops, and TV. Moreover, the rising healthcare expenditure and growing adoption of R&D outsourcing services due to highly attractive R&D locations.

According to Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI), Germany’s electronics and electrical companies manufacture over 100 thousand different electronic products and systems; ranging from automation systems, electronic medical equipment, automotive electronics, and microelectronic components.

The researchers at the Leibniz Institute for New Materials, a research institute in Saarbrucken, Germany, have introduced a sinter-free conductive ink developed on gold and silver nanoparticles coated extensively with conductive polymers. The hybrid inks enable inkjet printing for a range of conductive structures without any thermal or UV treatments.

These inks can be developed in polar solvents such as alcohol and water, and its several properties such as viscosity and density that can be customized.

The German government offers funding for the R&D in the field of flexible electronics under the guidance of the Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF), which is formerly known as the Federal Ministry for Scientific Research (BMwF). The research organization BMBF offers financial assistance to R&D projects that further includes collaborations between public research institutes and universities.

BMBF funding in flexible electronics is generally being directed towards projects of short-term duration, nearly one to three years. The funding is provided to some of the major industrial participants such as BASF, Siemens, Merck, and Philips.

Furthermore, the BMBF provides indirect support for the electronics sector through its funding to the Max Planck institutes and Fraunhofer, which are extensively engaged in the field.

Germany Flexible Electronics Market Segmentation

By Type of Component

Flexible Display

OLED

E-paper

LCD

Flexible Battery

Flexible Sensors

Biosensors

CMOS Hybrid Sensors

Photo Detectors

Piezo Resistive

Flexible Memory

By Application

Consumer Electronics

Smartphone and Tablets

Wearable Devices

Television

Others (Smart Cards)

Healthcare

Automotive

Energy and Power

Defense and Aerospace

Others (Biometrics)

