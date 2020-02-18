Japan Flexible Electronics Market described in a new report

Japan Flexible Electronics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type of Component (Flexible Display, Flexible Battery, Flexible Sensors, and Flexible Memory), by Application (Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Automotive, Energy and Power, Defense and Aerospace, and Others) and Forecast, 2019-2025

Japan flexible electronics market is estimated to grow considerably at a CAGR of around 14.1% during the forecast period. According to the International Trade Administration, Japan’s electronics industry is the third largest across the globe.

This growth in the electronics industry has been primarily attributed to the significant presence of US companies.

It is offering multiple opportunities, primarily to the manufacturers of electronic measuring instruments, smartphone displays, computer server/data storage equipment, automotive electronics, AI and IoT. However, the Japanese market has been leading due to the presence of major Japanese firms, such as Motorola, Sony, and Renesas.

Flexible electronics are often used by smartphone manufacturers to enhance the features, such as flexible display, shape-ability, lightweight and thinness of smartphones. The country has witnessed a surge in a number of mobile phone subscriptions in recent years.

The increased internet penetration rate in Japan has pushed the sale of smartphones and tablets and is further expected to increase the need for advanced smartphones with enhanced features.

Flexible electronics aid properties such as flexibility and ultra-thinness to the devices enabling it to stand as a next-generation device. Thus, the surging need for smartphones and tablets in the near future will increase the demand for flexible electronics.

Apart from this, flexible electronics are also used in the automobile industry. The demand for flexible displays for increased safety of the vehicle is driving the need for flexible displays in the automobile.

Japan Flexible Electronics Market Segmentation

By Type of Component

Flexible Display

OLED

E-paper

LCD

Flexible Battery

Flexible Sensors

Biosensors

CMOS Hybrid Sensors

Photo Detectors

Piezo Resistive

Flexible Memory

By Application

Consumer Electronics

Smartphone and Tablets

Wearable Devices

Television

Others (Smart Cards)

Healthcare

Automotive

Energy and Power

Defense and Aerospace

Others (Biometrics)

Company Profiles

3M Co.

BASF SE

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd.

Fujikura Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Japan Display Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc.

Nippon Mektron, Ltd.

Nitto Denko Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

