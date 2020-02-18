North-America Flexible Electronics Market scrutinized in the new analysis

North American Flexible Electronics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type of Component (Flexible Display, Flexible Battery, Flexible Sensors, and Flexible Memory), by Application (Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Automotive, Energy and Power, Defense and Aerospace, and Others) and Forecast, 2019-2025
The North American flexible electronics market is estimated to grow significantly at a CAGR of around 13.7% during the forecast period. North American region is one of the most established and significantly growing markets in terms of flexible electronic products sale.
The factor which aid in the growth of this region is a growing demand for flexible, slimmer, and lightweight gadgets.
Demand for flexible electronics has substantially increased in the US followed by Canada. The region is projected to mount up the need of flexible electronics in healthcare applications.
Due to rapid growth in the health-conscious population in North America, companies are bringing wearable devices in their product portfolio which as a result is projected to contribute a huge share in the flexible electronics market.
This region is showing notifiable growth in terms of smartphone ownership and the major players manufacturing them. This increase in the mobile phone subscription is certainly growing the need for compact batteries which as a result support the flexible electronics market growth.
Smartphones and tablet manufacturers are developing their strategies for the manufacturing of these slimmer and compact batteries. With recent developments in the mobile phone industry for compact batteries, the region is estimated to grow further with the increasing number of applications of flexible electronics in computers, laptops and other electronic devices.
North-America Flexible Electronics Market Segmentation
By Type of Component
- Flexible Display
- OLED
- E-paper
- LCD
- Flexible Battery
- Flexible Sensors
- Biosensors
- CMOS Hybrid Sensors
- Photo Detectors
- Piezo Resistive
- Flexible Memory
By Application
- Consumer Electronics
- Smartphone and Tablets
- Wearable Devices
- Television
- Others (Smart Cards)
- Healthcare
- Automotive
- Energy and Power
- Defense and Aerospace
- Others (Biometrics)
Regional Analysis
- United States
- Canada
Company Profiles
- 3M Co.
- BASF SE
- Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd.
- Fujikura Ltd.
- General Electric Co.
- Japan Display Inc.
- LG Electronics, Inc.
- Nippon Mektron, Ltd.
- Nitto Denko Corp.
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
