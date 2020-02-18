Remote Towers Market to 2027 analysis by advanced technologies and rising demand LED by customers described in a new report

According To a New Report Published by the Insight Partners Titled “Global Remote Towers Market to 2027" is a specialized and in-depth study of the Remote Towers industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Remote Towers Market with detailed market segmentation by product, type, consumption distribution channel and geography.

Remote tower solutions provide an approach to air traffic control by digitizing and incorporating airport functions. It allows air base Air Traffic Control (ATC) or Flight Information Service (FIS) from a remote position to facilitate streaming in real time of the view and to maintain a level of operational safety.

The remote towers market is anticipated to grow as there is a high demand for remote towers due to increasing air traffic at tier 1 airports.

The Major Manufacturers Covered In This Report: Frequentis Group, Harris Corporation, Indra Navia AS, Leonardo S.P.A, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Company, Saab AB, Searidge Technologies , Thales Group

Rapid increase in the number of airports due to the high demand for air transit, increased need for efficiency and safety are majorly driving the remote tower market. Remote tower is also a potential alternative to the construction of a new control tower when an airport expands and helps in cost savings.

Limited network infrastructure and the capacity issue of big airports due to fire, technical failure or a security issue hindering the Remote Tower market growth. However, modernization, digitalization, and overall growth of Air Traffic Management industry providing opportunities for the Remote Tower Market to grow.

The global Remote Towers market is segmented on the basis of operation type, system type, and application.

Based on operation type, the market is segmented single, multiple, and contingency. On the basis of the system type the market is segmented into airport equipment, remote tower module, and network solutions.

Based on application, the market is segmented communication, information & control, flight data handling, surveillance, and visualization.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Remote Towers market based on various segments.

It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Remote Towers market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

