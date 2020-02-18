UK Flexible Electronics Market described in a new report

UK Flexible Electronics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type of Component (Flexible Display, Flexible Battery, Flexible Sensors, and Flexible Memory), by Application (Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Automotive, Energy and Power, Defense and Aerospace, and Others) and Forecast, 2019-2025

UK flexible electronics market is estimated to grow considerably at a CAGR of around 16.0% during the forecast period. UK is among the largest economy in Europe, majorly owing to its trading power and financial businesses.

The rising penetration of advanced feature smartphones, laptops, and TV in UK is setting up the positioning of flexible electronics in the consumer electronics sector.

According to UK communications regulator, Ofcom, around two-third of the population in UK owned a smartphone in 2015. As per Ofcom, nearly 33% of the internet users have accepted that smartphone is the most important device for their on-going life.

This, in turn, is anticipated to increase the trend for flexible electronics in UK, owing to increasing demand for thin, lightweight, and appropriate shaped smartphones.

The British government has noticed the growing deployment of flexible electronics in future electronics products such as health monitoring devices, x-ray detectors, smartphones, and e-papers. The country is developing a capability in the flexible electronics industry, with the assisting of numerous public and private sector companies and research institutes and universities.

There are several current activities being noticed in the field of flexible electronics in UK. The researchers of Cavendish Laboratory located at the University of Cambridge have demonstrated that conjugated polymer diodes have the ability of emitting light when they are electrically stressed.

UK Flexible Electronics Market Segmentation

By Type of Component

Flexible Display

OLED

E-paper

LCD

Flexible Battery

Flexible Sensors

Biosensors

CMOS Hybrid Sensors

Photo Detectors

Piezo Resistive

Flexible Memory

By Application

Consumer Electronics

Smartphone and Tablets

Wearable Devices

Television

Others (Smart Cards)

Healthcare

Automotive

Energy and Power

Defense and Aerospace

Others (Biometrics)

