US Flexible Electronics Market investigated in the latest research

The US flexible electronics market is estimated to grow modestly at a CAGR of around 13.4% during the forecast period. The US is the leading market for electronic products due to the already established smartphone industry and widespread application of electronic components in entertainment devices, automotive and healthcare equipment.

The strength of the US includes industrial competency in the development of equipment, advanced materials, and chemistry, microelectronics, nanotechnology, and printing.

In addition, the country has a superior system of research universities as well as the best infrastructure across the globe and entrepreneurial culture to foster innovative start-ups. Moreover, the country has the government with extensive experience working with the industry for fostering innovation.

The development of capabilities in flexible electronics is promoted by the US federal government through partnerships with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and funding from the National Science Foundation (NSF), The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), and Department of Energy (DOE).

The researchers in the US are working well on flexible electronics technology. For instance, the research team at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in October 2018, had found a way of growing single crystalline compound semiconductor on its substrate through two-dimensional materials that can benefit industries such as wearables, photonics, IoT and solar energy.

With this innovation, the mass-production of ultra-thin gallium arsenide and gallium nitride chips can be achieved inexpensively. In addition, monolayer materials can be harvested for manufacturing 2D electronics such as tiny photonics devices.

US Flexible Electronics Market Segmentation

By Type of Component

Flexible Display

OLED

E-paper

LCD

Flexible Battery

Flexible Sensors

Biosensors

CMOS Hybrid Sensors

Photo Detectors

Piezo Resistive

Flexible Memory

By Application

Consumer Electronics

Smartphone and Tablets

Wearable Devices

Television

Others (Smart Cards)

Healthcare

Automotive

Energy and Power

Defense and Aerospace

Others (Biometrics)

Company Profiles

3M Co.

BASF SE

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd.

Fujikura Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Japan Display Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc.

Nippon Mektron, Ltd.

Nitto Denko Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

