Alternative Medicines Market scrutinized in the new analysis

The complementary and alternative medicines market reached a value of $192 billion and is predicted to register a 6% CAGR in the near future.
The increase in the use of traditional therapies and medicines, surging geriatric population, side-effects of allopathic medicines, and increasing awareness about alternative medicines are the positive influencers of the complementary and alternative medicines market. It valued $192.0 billion in 2018, and it is expected to reach $271.8 billion by 2024, advancing at a 6.0% CAGR during 2019-2024.
The growth in the complementary and alternative medicines market is due to the increasing popularity of traditional medicines among people. Many Asian countries, such as India, Japan, and China, have been practicing traditional medication systems since time immemorial for treating common ailments as well as potentially life-threatening diseases.
In China, for pain management and maintaining good health, cupping, acupuncture, and qigong are practiced. For treating conditions such as cough, cold, gastrointestinal disorders, and insomnia, a large number of people use traditional medication, as reported by the World Health Organization.
Report at: bit.ly/2SCErrQ
The segmentations of the complementary and alternative medicines market are region, type, mode of service, application, and end user. Based on type, the market is classified into energy-based, nature-based, manipulative body-based, and mind–body intervention-based.
In 2018, a revenue share of 38.7% was held by the nature-based classification. In the forecast period, the fastest growth is also expected to be exhibited by this category, which can be attributed to the rising demand for organic and natural medicines that are safer than allopathic medication.
COMPLEMENTARY AND ALTERNATIVE MEDICINES MARKET SEGMENTATION
Market Segmentation by Type
- Nature-Based
- Ayurveda
- Homeopathic
- Mud therapy
- Others
- Mind-Body Intervention-Based
- Yoga, meditation, tai chi, and qigong
- Biofeedback
- Guided imagery
- Hypnosis
- Others
- Manipulative Body-Based
- Chiropractic
- Physiotherapy
- Massage
- Acupuncture
- Others
- Energy-Based
- Reiki
- Electromagnetic therapy
- Others
Report: bit.ly/39TZ3Sr
Market Segmentation by Application
- Depression and Anxiety
- Pain Management
- Chronic Diseases
- Neurological Disorders
- Infertility
- Skin Disorders
- Weight Loss
- Others
Market Segmentation by Mode of Service
- Therapy Classes
- Direct Consultation
- E-Learning
Market Segmentation by End User
- Yoga and Meditation Centers
- Therapy Centers
- Home Care
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Others
