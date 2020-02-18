Alternative Medicines Market scrutinized in the new analysis

The complementary and alternative medicines market reached a value of $192 billion and is predicted to register a 6% CAGR in the near future.

The growth in the complementary and alternative medicines market is due to the increasing popularity of traditional medicines among people. Many Asian countries, such as India, Japan, and China, have been practicing traditional medication systems since time immemorial for treating common ailments as well as potentially life-threatening diseases.

In China, for pain management and maintaining good health, cupping, acupuncture, and qigong are practiced. For treating conditions such as cough, cold, gastrointestinal disorders, and insomnia, a large number of people use traditional medication, as reported by the World Health Organization.

The segmentations of the complementary and alternative medicines market are region, type, mode of service, application, and end user. Based on type, the market is classified into energy-based, nature-based, manipulative body-based, and mind–body intervention-based.

In 2018, a revenue share of 38.7% was held by the nature-based classification. In the forecast period, the fastest growth is also expected to be exhibited by this category, which can be attributed to the rising demand for organic and natural medicines that are safer than allopathic medication.

COMPLEMENTARY AND ALTERNATIVE MEDICINES MARKET SEGMENTATION

Market Segmentation by Type

Nature-Based Ayurveda Homeopathic Mud therapy Others

Mind-Body Intervention-Based Yoga, meditation, tai chi, and qigong Biofeedback Guided imagery Hypnosis Others

Manipulative Body-Based Chiropractic Physiotherapy Massage Acupuncture Others

Energy-Based Reiki Electromagnetic therapy Others



Market Segmentation by Application

Depression and Anxiety

Pain Management

Chronic Diseases

Neurological Disorders

Infertility

Skin Disorders

Weight Loss

Others

Market Segmentation by Mode of Service

Therapy Classes

Direct Consultation

E-Learning

Market Segmentation by End User

Yoga and Meditation Centers

Therapy Centers

Home Care

Hospitals and Clinics

Others