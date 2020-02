Event Based Vision Systems Market interpreted by a new report

2019 Research Report on Global Event Based Vision Systems Market is a professional and comprehensive report on the Event Based Vision Systems industry.

Key Players: Prophesee, iniVation, Insightness, Qelzal, MindTrace, CelePixel, Sunia, Australian Institute of Technology, Samsung, Sony.

Latest AI-driven advancements in computer vision focus on emulating the characteristics of the human eye in a vision sensor system. known as a neuromorphic or event-based vision system, or dynamic vision sensor (DVS) camera, the system can potentially transform the computer vision landscape by ensuring reduced latency and lower power consumption for upcoming solutions.

Its potential application areas include autonomous vehicles (for lower latency, HDR object detection, and low memory storage needs), robotics, IoT (for low power, always on devices), augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) (low power and low-latency tracking), and other industrial automation use cases.

This report focuses on assessing the challenges involved in the adoption of event-based vision systems, and the solutions and approaches that the active participants are developing for introducing innovative products. The report combines a comprehensive analysis of patent filings, companies active in the space, and R&D activities from universities and research labs across the world, delivering key insights into the maturity and evolution of the technology.

Patent Trend Analysis

Patent filings over the last decade (2010-2019) were analyzed to evaluate the level of participation of various entities in the R&D space. This section details the assignee landscape and key patents in the domain.

The different patent filings have been studied to understand the key challenges addressed by the patent publications. Additionally, patent filings related to event-based vision technologies with a focus on automotive applications are described in-depth to highlight the different deployment scenarios spanning the sector.

Competitive Intelligence

The section provides a detailed description of established companies, startups, and research institutes working on event-based cameras. Different parameters, including company overview, technology stack, partnerships, key personnel, future roadmap, and limitations have been considered for a comprehensive competitive profiling.

A key highlight to emerge from this analysis is that several European startups are directly competing against Samsung in the event-based vision technology domain.

Further, a benchmarking matrix of the commercialized and in-pipeline products has also been included for an in-depth analysis.

