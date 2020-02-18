Use of Adhesive Tapes Increasing; Global Market to grow significantly according to a new research report

The global adhesive tapes market was valued at $54,333.4 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $74,954.6 million by 2023, witnessing a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

The global adhesive tapes market is growing significantly owing to the rise in use of tapes in various industries, such as healthcare, packaging, automotive, and electrical and electronics. In addition, the advantages of adhesive tapes over traditional bonding methods are driving the domain’s growth.

Witnessing a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2018–2023, the adhesive tapes market is expected to generate revenue of $74,954.6 million.

Report: www.psmarketresearch.com/market-…ort-sample

Easily found in homes, adhesive tapes are one of the most common pieces of stationery around; however, their use goes far beyond people’s homes. Adhesive tapes can be categorized into two types: commodity and specialty.

During the historical period 2013–2017, the revenue from commodity tapes, which are those that we mostly see around us and are used for general packaging purposes, was higher. While this category will still lead the adhesive tapes market during the forecast period, the CAGR of specialty tapes (6.8%) is expected to be higher, as these tapes are being rapidly adopted for industrial purposes.

In addition, the healthcare industry is doing its bit to advance the market growth.

Adhesive tapes are heavily used during surgeries to cover incisions and wounds, as these tightly attach to the skin and dressing material. It is being predicted that with the increasing number of medical procedures, growing demand for medical supplies, advancements in technology, and heavy investments in the field, the sales of adhesive tapes will rise.

Report: www.psmarketresearch.com/send-en…pes-market

The rising demand for adhesive tapes can also be attributed to the several advantages these offer over traditional bonding alternatives. Adhesive tapes provide better durability and strength when used for shielding and sealing applications.

Talking about the specific types of tapes in terms of technology, water-based variants had been the favorite in 2017, accounting for more than 40.0% of the total sales that year. Such tapes are majorly used for building material bonding, air sealing, door and window flashing, and roofing purposes.

Owing to their natural polymer formation, water-based tapes are eco-friendly and reduce volatile organic compound emissions.

Thus, it becomes clear that the continual consumer shift from traditional bonding and fastening methods and the rapid growth witnessed in the industrial landscape are supporting the growth of the adhesive tapes market across the globe.

Adhesive Tapes Market Competitive Landscape

Some of the major players operating in the global adhesive tapes market are 3M Company, Nitto Denko Corporation, tesa SE, LINTEC Corporation, Avery Dennison Corporation, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., Shurtape Technologies LLC, Scapa Group plc, Lohmann GmbH & Co. KG, and Nichiban Co. Ltd.

GLOBAL ADHESIVE TAPES MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Commodity

Specialty

By Technology

Water-Based

Solvent-Based

Hot-Melt-Based

By End Use

Packaging

Consumer and Office

Healthcare

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Building and Construction

Others (Furniture, Printing, Agriculture, and Entertainment)

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

APAC China Japan India Rest of APAC

Latin America (LATAM) Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

