Canada E-Fuel Market interpreted by a new report

Canada E-Fuel Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Fuel Type (E Diesel, E Gasoline, Ethanol and Hydrogen) By Application (Portable, Stationary and Transportation) By State of Fuel (Liquid Fuel and Gas Fuel) Forecast period (2019-2025)

Canada E-Fuel market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR 22.4% during the forecast period. Canada is one of the rare countries in which the major amount of electricity is produced from renewable resources; therefore, the massive transition from gasoline cars to electric cars for transportation makes sense and offers great potential in reduction of CO2 emission.

Electric Mobility Canada promotes all forms of electric vehicles in the country by forming an association with automakers such as Ford and General Motors, along with major fleet users, research organizations, and universities. According to the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT), around 0.3 million electric vehicles are expected to be sold by 2020 in Canada.

This, in turn, is further projected to increase the demand for e-fuel in Canada in the near future.

The key players that are active in the market include Ballard Power Systems Inc., Clean Fuel USA, E-Fuel Corp, Flint Hills Resources LP, Fuel cell Energy Inc., Green Plains Inc., Hydrogenics Corp., Plug Power Inc., POET LLC and Valero Energy Corp.

Canada is recognized as a leader in hydrogen and fuel cell R&D and early stage commercialization and is a large producer and user of hydrogen-based fuel and home to a substantial concentration of hydrogen and fuel cell expertise. The country largely consists of small- and medium-sized companies and research organizations.

Moreover, the development of fuel is supported by a well-educated and trained labor force having advanced skills. Canadian companies have established themselves in the global e-fuel market from years of R&D and demonstration activities.

Canada E-Fuel market is segmented on the basis of fuel type, application and state of fuel. Based on fuel type, the market is segmented into E diesel, E gasoline, ethanol and hydrogen.

Based on application, the market is segmented into portable, stationary and transportation. Based on state of fuel, the market is segmented into liquid fuel and gas fuel.

Market Segmentation

Canada E-Fuel Market by Fuel Type

E Diesel

E Gasoline

Ethanol

Hydrogen

Canada E-Fuel Market by Application

Portable

Stationary

Transportation

Canada E-Fuel Market by State of Fuel

Liquid Fuel

Gas Fuel

