China E-Fuel Market interpreted by a new report

China E-Fuel Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Fuel Type (E Diesel, E Gasoline, Ethanol and Hydrogen) By Application (Portable, Stationary and Transportation) By State of Fuel (Liquid Fuel and Gas Fuel) Forecast period (2019-2025)
The China E-Fuel market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR 25.3% during the forecast period. China is one of the top three countries in terms of energy consumption.
As a result, the need of sustaining the present non-renewable sources of energy is significantly high. Moreover, pollution in China is also on a higher side which further increases the demand of alternative green energy fuels is expected to increase significantly in the coming years.
This is one of the key reasons which are expected to promote the growth of the market over the forecast period.
The key players that are active in the market include Beijing Enterprises Holdings Ltd, Chevron Corp., China National Offshore Oil Corp., China National Petroleum Corp., Honda Motors, Petronas Lubricants International, Shenergy Group Company Ltd, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co, Ltd., SK Lubricants Co. Ltd., and Toyota Motor Corp. among others.
Owing to this increasing preference towards e-fuels, the production of biofuels has increased significantly in the past few years in China. The country manufactured 2,147 Thousand tons of oil equivalent in year 2017 as compared to that of 1,811 Thousand tons of oil equivalent in year 2016.
This increase in production of biofuels in the country is expected to open new horizons for the growth of the e-fuels market over the forecast period. Synthetic ethanol is being used as an e-fuel in the country instead of ethanol manufactured from biofuels.
Moreover, China is also one of the key countries in terms of sales of electric vehicles. The total share of electric cars being sold in China registered a share of around 2.2% of the overall sales of cars in the country.
China E-Fuel market is segmented on the basis of fuel type, application and state of fuel. Based on fuel type, the market is segmented into E diesel, E gasoline, ethanol and hydrogen.
Based on application, the market is segmented into portable, stationary and transportation. Based on state of fuel, the market is segmented into liquid fuel and gas fuel.
Market Segmentation
China E-Fuel Market by Fuel Type
- E Diesel
- E Gasoline
- Ethanol
- Hydrogen
China E-Fuel Market by Application
- Portable
- Stationary
- Transportation
China E-Fuel Market by State of Fuel
- Liquid Fuel
- Gas Fuel
