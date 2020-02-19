Pentane Market projected size witness vigorous expansion by 2026 according to demand forecasts

Pentane Market Projected size Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2026

Global Pentane Market was valued US$ 97.6 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach US$ 132 Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 3.85 % during a forecast period.

Global Pentane market is segmented by type, by application, and by region. Pentane market is segmented into N-pentane, Isopentane, and Neopentane.

Blowing Agent, Electronic Cleaning, Chemical Solvent, Aerosol Propellant, and others are application segment of Pentane market. Geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Pentane is an organic compound having a chemical formula of C5H12, which consists of five carbon atoms that are linked together to form a single bond. It is a hydrocarbon, which possesses a gasoline-like odour and is burnt as a fuel.

Pentane has several industrial uses, such as it is used to create a blowing agent to further form a polystyrene.

N-Pentane generated the maximum revenue in 2016 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the analysis period, as it is widely used in various personal care and industrial aerosol products as an aerosol propellant. Moreover, it serves as an essential blowing agent for polyurethane and expanded polystyrene foams.

Pentane is a low-cost blowing agent. Blowing agents in the pentane industry generated the maximum revenue in 2016, accounting for almost 38% of the total market share.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the pentane market, registering a CAGR of 3.2% and 2.3% in terms of value and volume, Europe is the second largest consumer area. The downstream customers of Japan, Southeast Asia and India are less.

As a result, the markets in these areas are small. In the future, India and Southeast Asia market are expected to show some growth.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Phillips 66 Company, ExxonMobil Corporation, TOP Solvent Co., Ltd., Haltermann Carless UK Ltd., INEOS AG, LG Chem Ltd., SK Innovation Co., Ltd., Yeochun NCC Co., Ltd, Maruzen Petrochemical Co., Ltd., Shell, CNPC, TOP Solvent, Junyuan Petroleum Group, South Hampton Resources, Aeropres Corporation, Diversified CPC, Rizhao Changlian are key players included in the Global Pentane market.

The Scope of Global Pentane Market:

Global Pentane Market by Type:

N-pentane

Isopentane

Neopentane

Global Pentane Market by Application:

Blowing Agent

Electronic Cleaning

Chemical Solvent

Aerosol Propellant

others

Global Pentane Market by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Key Player Analysed in the Global Pentane Market Report:

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Phillips 66 Company

ExxonMobil Corporation

TOP Solvent Co. Ltd.

Haltermann Carless UK Ltd.

INEOS AG

LG Chem Ltd.

SK Innovation Co. Ltd

Yeochun NCC Co. Ltd

Maruzen Petrochemical Co. Ltd.

Shell

CNPC

TOP Solvent

Junyuan Petroleum Group

South Hampton Resources

Aeropres Corporation

Diversified CPC

Rizhao Changlian

