Pedicle Screw System Market size Witness Widespread Expansion during 2026
Global pedicle screw system market was valued US$ 440.7 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 744.76 Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of 6.0%.
Pedicle screw system market is segmented by product type, surgery, induction, application, and region. On the basis of type, pedicle screw system market is classified by monoaxial, polyaxial, and others.
The polyaxial segment is estimated to holds largest market during the forecast period due to rising incidents of spinal cord injuries and increasing awareness among people regarding spinal cord injuries. Based on the surgery type, a pedicle screw system market is divided by open surgery and minimally invasive surgery.
Minimal invasive surgery will boost the market in forecast period due to low-cost treatment and technologies advancements in MIS device. In terms of application, pedicle screw system market is segmented into thoracolumbar fusion, cervical fusion, and others.
Thoracolumbar fusion is estimated to dominate the market of pedicle screw system in forecast period due to rising incidences of lumbar degenerative disc diseases and developments of new products.
Rising incidences of degenerative spinal disorders and lumbar degenerative disc diseases, increasing preference to the minimally invasive surgery, increasing funding for developments of new products & trend of sedentary lifestyle, growing healthcare expenditure, and increasing geriatric population and at same time product recall and failures, time-consuming approval process, and a stringent regulatory framework will hamper the market.
In terms of region, North America is expected to command the largest share of the pedicle screw system market in forecast period due to growing geriatric population and rising incidences of spinal disorders. Followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Key playerâ€™s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in the pedicle screw system market are Globus Medical, Depuy Synthes, Zimmer Biomet, B. Braun, Stryker, Inc., Orthopedic Implant Company, Z-medical GmbH + Co.
KG, Alphatec Spine, Aesculap Implant Systems, LLC, CTL Medical Corporation, LDR Holding Corporation, X-spine Systems, Auxein Medical, Bio-Spine Corp., Applied Spine Technologies, Ulrich GmbH & Co, Medtronic Sofamor Danek, Synthes Spine, KM Group Holdings, Orthofix International N. V., RTI Surgical, Stryker Corporation, Pioneer Surgical Technology Spine, K2M, Exactech, ArthroCare Corporation, and Medtronic.
The Scope of Report Global Pedicle Screw System Market :
Global Pedicle Screw System Market, by Product Type:
Monoaxial
Polyaxial
Others
Global Pedicle Screw System Market, by Surgery Type:
Open surgery
Minimal invasive surgery
Global Pedicle Screw System Market, by Indication:
Spinal deformities
Spinal trauma
Global Pedicle Screw System Market, by Application:
Thoracolumbar fusion
Cervical fusion
Others
Global Pedicle Screw System Market, by Region:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Â Key Players, Global Pedicle Screw System Market:
Globus Medical
Depuy Synthes
Zimmer Biomet
B. Braun
Stryker
Inc.
Orthopedic Implant Company
Z-medical GmbH + Co. KG
Alphatec Spine
Aesculap Implant systems
LLC
CTL Medical Corporation
LDR Holding Corporation
X-spine Systems
Auxein Medical
Bio-Spine Corp.
Applied Spine Technologies
Ulrich GmbH & Co
Medtronic Sofamor Danek
Synthes Spine
KM Group Holdings
Orthofix International N. V.
RTI Surgical
Stryker Corporation
Pioneer Surgical Technology Spine
K2M
Exactech
ArthroCare Corporation
Medtronic.
