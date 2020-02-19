Cooling Water Treatment Chemicals Market to Reach US$ 26,253.37 Mn by 2027 at 5.9% CAGR, According To Research Report

Cooling Water Treatment Chemicals Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Corrosion Inhibitor, Scale Inhibitor, Biocide, Others); End-User Industry (Power Industry, (Steel, Mining & Metallurgy), (Petrochemicals, Oil & Gas), Food & Beverage, Textile, Others)

Corrosion inhibitors help protect metal components present in a cooling tower water treatment systems from corrosion by neutralizing the acidity of chemicals. They also help to prevent the system form fouling to ensure the safe operation of cooling systems.

The increasing use of these chemicals from industries such as power, steel, mining and metallurgy, petrochemicals among others is expected to drive the market for this segment.

This market intelligence report on Cooling Water Treatment Chemicals market evaluates and presents a worldwide market scenario along with market estimates, insights and projections for a timeframe of 2020 to 2027. This examination of the market dynamics that are foreseen to influence the market growth in a coming couple of years.

Also, the report clarifies the effect of the key factors like drivers and restraints for market development. Future trends and opportunities in the global Cooling Water Treatment Chemicals market have also been mentioned in the study.

Companies Profiled in this report includes

Accepta

Albemarle Corporation

Buckman

BWA Water Additives

Chemtex Speciality Limited

ChemTreat, Inc.

DuBois Chemicals

Ecolab

Veolia Water Technologies

Kemira Oyj

A comprehensive view of the Cooling Water Treatment Chemicals market is covered with competitive landscape and analysis of PEST analysis for the market.

PEST analysis provides information on a political, economic, social and technological perspective of the macro-environment from Cooling Water Treatment Chemicals market perspective that helps market players understand the factor which can affect business's activities and performance. The study encompasses a market potential analysis, all the major segments are detailed with their market size, growth rate, and potential opportunities.

Leading Cooling Water Treatment Chemicals market players are profiled in the report with key facts, product portfolio, business performance, and strategic initiates. The challenges faced by them and the reasons they are in that position is explained to help make a well-informed decision.

Competitive landscape of the Cooling Water Treatment Chemicals market is given presenting detailed insights into the company profiles including developments such as merges &acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, new production, expansions, and SWOT analysis.

Our research content is primarily focused on the quantification of market developments in terms of market sizing and forecasting. Studding company activities help design the competitive landscape, and forecast market numbers at regional and level.

We provide a detailed break-up of segmentation in terms of geography, applications, types.; which helps our clients to get a deeper analysis of various research topics.

GLOBAL COOLING WATER TREATMENT CHEMICALS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Corrosion Inhibitor

Scale Inhibitor

Biocide

Others

By End-Use Industry

Power Industry

Steel, Mining & Metallurgy

Petrochemicals & Oil & Gas

Food & Beverage

Textile

Others

