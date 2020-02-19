UK E-Fuel Market interpreted by a new report

UK E-Fuel Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Fuel Type (E Diesel, E Gasoline, Ethanol and Hydrogen) By Application (Portable, Stationary and Transportation) By State of Fuel (Liquid Fuel and Gas Fuel) Forecast period (2019-2025)

UK E-Fuel market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR 23.9% during the forecast period. The major factors that are increasing the market are high production of biofuels including biodiesel and ethanol and increasing automobile sales in the UK.

E-diesel (derived from carbon dioxide, water and electricity) and synthetic ethanol are considered as e-fuels which can be used as fuel to power engines of vehicles. Hydrogen is also considered as a significant e-fuel to be used to power vehicles.

Numbers of electric cars using hydrogen fuel cells are also growing significantly in the UK which is expected to drive market during forecast period.

The key players that are active in the market include AUDI AG, Ballard Power Systems, Inc., Ceres Power Holding PLC, FuelCell Energy, Inc., Honda Motor Co. Ltd, Hydrogenics Corp., The Viessmann Group and Valero Energy Corp.

UK is combating with problems such as rising GHG emission coupled with global warming.

Significant steps have been taken by the country to overcome these problems. For instance, UK government has planned to ban gasoline-based vehicle sales in near future and is now focusing on electric vehicle sales.

Though significant numbers in electric vehicles sales are recorded in the country, majority of the automobile sales is dominated by gasoline-based vehicles. This numbers are continuing to increase in coming future which arises the need of alternate fuels that do not contribute in GHG emission.

E-fuels such as e-diesel, hydrogen fuel cells can be used in automobiles to power the engine. Therefore, increasing automobile fleet size will provide an opportunity to UK e-fuel market players to develop and deliver e-fuels to automobile industry.

UK E-Fuel market is segmented on the basis of fuel type, application and state of fuel. Based on fuel type, the market is segmented into E diesel, E gasoline, ethanol and hydrogen.

Based on application, the market is segmented into portable, stationary and transportation. Based on state of fuel, the market is segmented into liquid fuel and gas fuel.

Market Segmentation

UK E-Fuel Market by Fuel Type

E Diesel

E Gasoline

Ethanol

Hydrogen

UK E-Fuel Market by Application

Portable

Stationary

Transportation

UK E-Fuel Market by State of Fuel

Liquid Fuel

Gas Fuel

