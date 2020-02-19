US E-Fuel Market investigated in the latest research

US E-Fuel Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Fuel Type (E Diesel, E Gasoline, Ethanol and Hydrogen) By Application (Portable, Stationary and Transportation) By State of Fuel (Liquid Fuel and Gas Fuel) Forecast period (2019-2025)

The US E-Fuel market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR 20.9% during the forecast period. The US market is dominating due to factors such as investments in R&D and high per-capita income of the population.

The transportation accounts for the most carbon emission than any other sector in the US. Therefore, the advanced technological sector of the country has started the development of e-fuel based vehicles in the market.

According to the Sierra Club, in the US, the sales of electric vehicles in 2018 have rose to nearly 90% from the sales in 2017. Furthermore, it is expected that nearly one million electric vehicles will be on road in the US by the end of 2018.

The key players that are active in the market include Ballard Power Systems Inc., Clean Fuel USA, E-Fuel Corp, Flint Hills Resources LP, Fuel cell Energy Inc., Green Plains Inc., Hydrogenics Corp., Plug Power Inc., POET LLC and Valero Energy Corp.

Vehicle manufacturers are offering fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) to consumers living in the regions where hydrogen stations exist.

According to the Alternative Fuels Data Center (AFDC), California is one of the leading nations in the US, providing funding and building hydrogen fueling stations for FCEVs. Moreover, there was around 35 retail hydrogen fueling stations open in California by September 2018.Moreover, California has introduced a zero-emissions vehicle (ZEV) programme, under which the government grants support for the roll-out of electric vehicles in the US.

The US E-Fuel market is segmented on the basis of fuel type, application and state of fuel. Based on fuel type, the market is segmented into E diesel, E gasoline, ethanol and hydrogen.

Based on application, the market is segmented into portable, stationary and transportation. Based on state of fuel, the market is segmented into liquid fuel and gas fuel.

The market players are considerably contributing to the market growth by the adoption of various strategies including new product launch, merger, and acquisition, collaborations with government, funding to the start-ups and technological advancements to stay competitive in the market.

