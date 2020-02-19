Asia-Pacific Freeze Drying Market scrutinized in the new analysis

Asia-Pacific Freeze Drying Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Accessories and Equipment (Vacuum Systems, Loading And Unloading, Controlling And Monitoring Systems, Manifolds, Clean In Place Systems, Drying Chambers and Others) By Technology (Tray Style Freeze Dryers and Manifold Freeze Dryers) By Scale of Operation (Industrial Scale Freeze Dryers, Pilot-Scale Freeze Dryers and Lab Scale Freeze Dryers) Forecast period (2019-2025)
Asia-pacific Freeze Drying market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR 8.1% during the forecast period. Growing pharmaceutical industry is majorly creating the demand for freeze-drying equipment in the Asia-Pacific region.
Additionally, the food processing industry has significant contributions to market growth in the Asia-Pacific region. Manufactures providing freeze-drying equipment within the Asia-Pacific region include ULVAC, Inc.
(Japan), NISSEI, Ltd. (Japan), Kyoes Vacuum Engineering Co., Ltd. (Japan), Huayu Brother (China), LABFREEZ Instrument Co., Ltd.
(China), Ningbo Scientz Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China), Freeze Drying Systems Pvt.
Ltd. (India).
The key players that are active in the market include AJINOMOTO CO, INC., Asahi Group Holdings, Azbil corp., BIOBASE, Campers Pantry Pty Ltd., CUDDON FREEZE DRY, Expedition Foods Ltd., Kemolo Co., Ltd., Shanghai Lyomac Technology Co., Ltd. and Shanghai Tofflon Science and Technology Co., Ltd.
among others.
China dominants the Asia-Pacific freeze drying market during the forecast period. Japan has also significant market in Asia-Pacific freeze drying market attributed to the well-developed food industry.
Further, India is estimated to be the fastest growing region attributed to significant efforts in food processing industry and presence of large number of pharmaceutical contract manufacturing.
Asia-Pacific freeze drying market is segmented on the basis of accessories and equipment, technology and scale of operation. Based on accessories and equipment, the market is segmented into vacuum systems, loading and unloading, controlling and monitoring systems, manifolds, clean in place systems, drying chambers and others.
Based on technology, the market is segmented into tray style freeze dryers and manifold freeze dryers. Based on scale of operation, the market is segmented into industrial scale freeze dryers, pilot-scale freeze dryers and lab scale freeze dryers.
Market Segmentation
Asia-Pacific Freeze Drying Market by Accessories and Equipment
- Vacuum Systems
- Loading and Unloading
- Controlling and Monitoring Systems
- Manifolds
- Clean in Place Systems
- Drying Chambers
- Others
Asia-Pacific Freeze Drying Market by Technology
- Tray Style Freeze Dryers
- Manifold Freeze Dryers
Asia-Pacific Freeze Drying Market by Scale of Operation
- Industrial Scale Freeze Dryers
- Pilot-Scale Freeze Dryers
- Lab Scale Freeze Dryers
Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research company that endeavors to provide an exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to global clients. The company provides syndicate, customized market research report for over 20 business domains to customers across the globe. These reports provide valuable market insights to global clients in understanding the market trends and taking crucial business decisions. The company is serving global Fortune 500 companies, ...