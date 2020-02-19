Canada Freeze Drying Market forecast 2019 – 2025 available in the latest report

Canada Freeze Drying Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Accessories and Equipment (Vacuum Systems, Loading And Unloading, Controlling And Monitoring Systems, Manifolds, Clean In Place Systems, Drying Chambers and Others) By Technology (Tray Style Freeze Dryers and Manifold Freeze Dryers) By Scale of Operation (Industrial Scale Freeze Dryers, Pilot-Scale Freeze Dryers and Lab Scale Freeze Dryers) Forecast period (2019-2025). Canada Freeze Drying market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR 6.8% during the forecast period.

Canada Freeze Drying market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR 6.8% during the forecast period. A significant market is expected in Canada also due to as high per capita spending, tourism, and campaign.

One of the major Canada based companies taken into consideration is Z-SC1 Biomedical Corp. It develops laboratory equipment for biomedical.

The company product portfolio includes ultra-low temp freezer, Bio freezers, and refrigerators. In May 2017, Z-SC1 Biomedical Corp.

partnered with FroggaBio, a distributor of laboratory products, supply instruments, reagents, and disposables to meet the increased demand in the Canadian market.

The key players that are active in the market include Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC, Freezedry Specialties, Inc., Labconco Corp., Millrock Technology, Inc., SP Industries, Inc., Z-SC1 Biomedical Corp., AZBIL, CORP. and KEMOLO CO., LTD. among other.

As per the ITA, Canada imports a large portion of its products from the US especially fruits and vegetables as a cold climate of the country limit the production.

However, the greenhouse industry is expanding in the country. It is expected that the overall food industry will grow at a rate of 4.3% in 2018.

There is a significant market for processed fruits and vegetables in the country ranging from frozen vegetable, ready to heat, stir fry, and French fries.

Canada freeze drying market is segmented on the basis of accessories and equipment, technology and scale of operation. Based on accessories and equipment, the market is segmented into vacuum systems, loading and unloading, controlling and monitoring systems, manifolds, clean in place systems, drying chambers and others.

Based on technology, the market is segmented into tray style freeze dryers and manifold freeze dryers. Based on scale of operation, the market is segmented into industrial scale freeze dryers, pilot-scale freeze dryers and lab scale freeze dryers.

