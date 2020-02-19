European Freeze Drying Market emerging trends, competitive landscape and forecast to 2025 scrutinized in the new analysis

European Freeze Drying Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Accessories and Equipment (Vacuum Systems, Loading And Unloading, Controlling And Monitoring Systems, Manifolds, Clean In Place Systems, Drying Chambers and Others) By Technology (Tray Style Freeze Dryers and Manifold Freeze Dryers) By Scale of Operation (Industrial Scale Freeze Dryers, Pilot-Scale Freeze Dryers and Lab Scale Freeze Dryers) Forecast period (2019-2025)

The European Freeze Drying market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR 7.0% during the forecast period. European Union is one of the unique economic and political unions between countries that together cover most of the continent.

According to the International Monetary Fund, the GDP of the European Union was $18.8 trillion in 2018, representing around 22% of the global economy.

The key players that are active in the market include Chaucer foods Ltd., GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A., Martin Christ Gefriertrocknungsanlagen GmbH, OPTIMA packaging group GmbH, ZIRBUS technology GmbH, European Freeze Dry Ltd and MLB Biotrade Sp.

z o.o.

The major countries which contribute to the economy of the European Union are UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain. Europe is estimated to share significantly in the global freeze-drying market owing to increased demand for convenience food.

Freeze-drying food products involve the removal of water from frozen foods.

Commercially produced packets and tins of frozen-dried foods require rehydration first prior to their consumption. The removal of water from foods makes frozen-dried foods lightweight and convenient for travel.

Therefore, rising millennials is one of the major factors that drive the demand for convenience food in this fast-paced world.

European freeze drying market is segmented on the basis of accessories and equipment, technology and scale of operation. Based on accessories and equipment, the market is segmented into vacuum systems, loading and unloading, controlling and monitoring systems, manifolds, clean in place systems, drying chambers and others.

Based on technology, the market is segmented into tray style freeze dryers and manifold freeze dryers. Based on scale of operation, the market is segmented into industrial scale freeze dryers, pilot-scale freeze dryers and lab scale freeze dryers.

Market Segmentation

European Freeze Drying Market by Accessories and Equipment

Vacuum Systems

Loading and Unloading

Controlling and Monitoring Systems

Manifolds

Clean in Place Systems

Drying Chambers

Others

European Freeze Drying Market by Technology

Tray Style Freeze Dryers

Manifold Freeze Dryers

European Freeze Drying Market by Scale of Operation

Industrial Scale Freeze Dryers

Pilot-Scale Freeze Dryers

Lab Scale Freeze Dryers

