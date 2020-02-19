France's Freeze Drying Market industry analysis size, trends, growth and forecast 2025 interpreted by a new report

France Freeze Drying Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Accessories and Equipment (Vacuum Systems, Loading And Unloading, Controlling And Monitoring Systems, Manifolds, Clean In Place Systems, Drying Chambers and Others) By Technology (Tray Style Freeze Dryers and Manifold Freeze Dryers) By Scale of Operation (Industrial Scale Freeze Dryers, Pilot-Scale Freeze Dryers and Lab Scale Freeze Dryers) Forecast period (2019-2025)
France Freeze Drying market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR 7.5% during the forecast period. France is estimated to share significantly towards the growth of the freeze-drying market over the forecast period.
Major factors that are propelling the growth of the market are substantial production of frozen vegetables and an increasing number of food manufacturing companies across the country. Consumption of processed food has witnessed a rising trend since the past few years in France.
It is estimated that the consumption of processed food doubled since 2017, this is expected to create significant opportunities for the augmentation of the frozen-dried food products in France.
The key players that are active in the market include Eurolyo, France Freeze Dry Ltd, Gemuani Ltd, Martin Christ Gefriertrocknungsanlagen GmbH, OPTIMA packaging group GmbH, SERAIL SAS, SP INDUSTRIES, INC. and ZIRBUS technology GmbH among others.
According to the French ministry of agriculture, a total of 17,647 companies exist in the market place in 2017, which are either food product manufacturer or the contract manufactures which engage in manufacturing of processed food in the country. Exports by the food sector are ahead of the other industrial sectors which make France as one of the top three food and beverages markets in the France region.
France freeze drying market is segmented on the basis of accessories and equipment, technology and scale of operation. Based on accessories and equipment, the market is segmented into vacuum systems, loading and unloading, controlling and monitoring systems, manifolds, clean in place systems, drying chambers and others.
Based on technology, the market is segmented into tray style freeze dryers and manifold freeze dryers. Based on scale of operation, the market is segmented into industrial scale freeze dryers, pilot-scale freeze dryers and lab scale freeze dryers.
Market Segmentation
France Freeze Drying Market by Accessories and Equipment
- Vacuum Systems
- Loading and Unloading
- Controlling and Monitoring Systems
- Manifolds
- Clean in Place Systems
- Drying Chambers
- Others
France Freeze Drying Market by Technology
- Tray Style Freeze Dryers
- Manifold Freeze Dryers
France Freeze Drying Market by Scale of Operation
- Industrial Scale Freeze Dryers
- Pilot-Scale Freeze Dryers
- Lab Scale Freeze Dryers
