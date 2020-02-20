Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market worth 21.74 Billion USD by 2022 described in a new market report

The inertial measurement unit market size is projected to grow from USD 15.71 billion in 2016 to USD 21.74 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.72%

Increasing demand for accuracy in navigation, high volume production of smartphones, and availability of miniaturized components at affordable prices are some of the key factors driving the inertial measurement unit market.

Based on application, the space launch vehicle segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing application segment during the forecast period.

The space launch vehicle segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing application segment in the inertial measurement unit market during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to an increase in satellite launches and increasing space research and exploration activities.

Based on grade, the commercial grade segment holds the largest share.

Commercial grade inertial measurement units include consumer grade inertial measurement units and enterprise grade inertial measurement units.

Consumer grade inertial measurement units are used for low-end applications such as phones, tablets, automobile airbag systems, etc. while enterprise grade inertial measurement units are used in small UAVs.

The growth of the commercial grade segment can be attributed to the widespread use of compact MEMS inertial measurement units in consumer electronic products as well as automotive and industrial applications.

Based on technology, the MEMS segment holds the largest share in the inertial measurement unit market.

Based on technology, the MEMS segment held the largest market share in 2016. The large share can be attributed to technological advancements in MEMS that are resulting in its increased applicability in small aircraft and unmanned applications.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market for inertial measurement units during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The growth is largely due to an increase in defense budgets of emerging countries such as India and China; the backing provided by these countries to develop homegrown technologies for the manufacture of missiles, fighter aircraft, and UAVs; and rise in the number of commercial aircraft manufacturers in the region.

Major players operating in the inertial measurement unit market include Honeywell (US), Northrop Grumman (US), Safran Electronics & Defense (France), Bosch (Germany), and STMicroelectronics (Switzerland). These key players offer inertial measurement units based on various technologies such as MEMS, Ring Laser Gyro (RLG), and Fiber Optics Gyro (FOG).

These companies have well-equipped manufacturing facilities and strong distribution networks across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.