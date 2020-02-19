Indian Freeze Drying Market discussed in a new research report

Indian Freeze Drying Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Accessories and Equipment (Vacuum Systems, Loading And Unloading, Controlling And Monitoring Systems, Manifolds, Clean In Place Systems, Drying Chambers and Others) By Technology (Tray Style Freeze Dryers and Manifold Freeze Dryers) By Scale of Operation (Industrial Scale Freeze Dryers, Pilot-Scale Freeze Dryers and Lab Scale Freeze Dryers) Forecast period (2019-2025)
Indian Freeze Drying market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR 8.6% during the forecast period. Adoption of modern lifestyle and poor work-life balance has resulted in a demand for convenient and processed food within the country.
Convenience food also termed as tertiary processed food, which is commercially prepared food that optimizes easy consumption. These are usually ready-to-eat food and do not need further preparation prior to consumption.
The confectionery foods are portable along with a long expiration date. Some of the food products included in the convenience of food are frozen food, noodles, soup, dessert mixes, yogurt, snack products, and casserole mixes.
The key players that are active in the market include Asahi Group Holdings, Azbil corp., Belmar foods, Frozen Fresh Ltd, Hearthside Food Solutions, LLC, Kemolo Co., Ltd., Lyophilization Systems, Inc. and Serum Institute of India Pvt.
Ltd. among others.
The food sector in India has been significantly emerging as a high-profit and high-growth sector as it holds high potential for value addition, primarily under the food processing industry. Moreover, increasing demand for a freeze-dried food product is attributed to increasing demand for food, which increases the import and export of food production.
Meat, vegetables (especially watercress and spinach), and fish can be freeze-dried and exported to other countries. India exported $16.2 billion worth of processed food and related product as per IBEF.
These factors are contributing to the growth of the freeze-drying market in India.
Indian freeze drying market is segmented on the basis of accessories and equipment, technology and scale of operation. Based on accessories and equipment, the market is segmented into vacuum systems, loading and unloading, controlling and monitoring systems, manifolds, clean in place systems, drying chambers and others.
Based on technology, the market is segmented into tray style freeze dryers and manifold freeze dryers. Based on scale of operation, the market is segmented into industrial scale freeze dryers, pilot-scale freeze dryers and lab scale freeze dryers.
Market Segmentation
Indian Freeze Drying Market by Accessories and Equipment
- Vacuum Systems
- Loading and Unloading
- Controlling and Monitoring Systems
- Manifolds
- Clean in Place Systems
- Drying Chambers
- Others
Indian Freeze Drying Market by Technology
- Tray Style Freeze Dryers
- Manifold Freeze Dryers
Indian Freeze Drying Market by Scale of Operation
- Industrial Scale Freeze Dryers
- Pilot-Scale Freeze Dryers
- Lab Scale Freeze Dryers
