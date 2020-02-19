The Global Car Rental Industry is expected to reach $120 billion by 2025 according to a new research report

Trends, opportunities, and forecast in car rental industry to 2025 by location (on-airport and off-airport), traveler type (business, leisure, and others), mode of booking (on-line and off-line), vehicle type (luxury cars, executive cars, economy cars, sports utility vehicles, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global car rental industry looks promising with opportunities in business and leisure travel industry. The global car rental industry is expected to reach an estimated $120 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2025.

The major drivers for this market are growing global tourism industry, increase in international air travelers, and rising income levels across the globe.

In car rental market, various types of vehicles are rented at airport and off-airport locations. Lucintel forecasts that the on-airport will remain the largest market by location type and it is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to rise in domestic and inbound tourism, increasing passenger flow at airports, and infrastructure improvement.

In this market, the leisure travelers will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to growth in air travel and domestic tourism.

North America will remain the largest region due to the growing adoption of rental vehicles, and increasing corporate travels.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rapid urbanization and increased expenditure on traveling by domestic tourists.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include enhanced user experience through digitization, additional green vehicles in the fleets of rental car companies, and the concept of self-driving instead of hiring a driver. Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Hertz Group AG, Avis Budget Group Inc., Uber, Europcar Mobility Group S.A., Redcap Tour, ANI technologies Pvt.

limited, and Sixt AG are the major car rental service providers in the global car rental industry.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global car rental industry by location type, traveler type, mode of booking, vehicle type, and region, and compiled a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Car Rental Industry 2020-2025: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy, as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global car rental industry by location type, traveler type, mode of booking, vehicle type, and region as follows:

By Location [$B Shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]

On-Airport

Off-Airport

By Traveler Type [$B Shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]

Business

Leisure

Others

By Mode of Booking [$B Shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]

On-Line

Off-Line

By Vehicle Type [$B Shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]

Luxury Cars

Executive Cars

Economy Cars

Sports Utility Vehicles

Others

By region [$B Shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Spain United Kingdom Italy

Asia Pacific China India Japan Hong Kong South Korea Malaysia Taiwan Philippines Vietnam Indonesia Thailand Sri Lanka

The Rest of the World Brazil Argentina

