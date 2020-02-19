Increasing Demand in Emerging Economies boosting Washing Machine Market for robust revenue by 2027 according to a new research report

Washing Machine Market Research is expecting to accrue strong growth in forecasts frame, drive by Product Type, Technology, Machine Capacity, End-user and Geography.

Washing machines are the home appliances that are used for washing laundry, as they save time and energy. The rising affordability of washing machines and growing urbanization are driving the growth of the washing machine market.

Growing the use of washing machine in commercial application such as in hospitals, hotels, laundries, and others are further bolster the growth of the washing machine market.



The increasing demand for commercial laundry equipment is provided an impetus to the growth of the washing machine market. The manufacturer is introducing next-generation washing machines utilizing technology for the efficient use of electricity and water which is also a positive impact on the growth of the market.

Factors such as digitalization, urbanization, changing lifestyles, and increasing demand in emerging economies are augmenting the growth of the washing machine market.



The Prominent/Emerging Players in the Washing Machine Market Research include:

- BSH Home Appliances Corporation

- Electrolux

- Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited

- Haier Group

- IFB

- LG Electronics

- Panasonic

- SAMSUNG

- TOSHIBA LIFESTYLE PRODUCTS & SERVICES

- Whirlpool



The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global washing machine market based on various segments.

It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The washing machine market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.



Washing Machine Market Segmentation



Product Type

- Fully Automatic

- Semi-automatic



Technology

- Top Load

- Front Load



Machine Capacity

- Below 6 Kg

- 6 to 8 Kg

- Above 8 Kg



End-user

- Residential

- Commercial



Key Elements that the report acknowledges:



- Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

- Key factors driving the Washing Machine Market.

- Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Washing Machine Market.

- Challenges to market growth.

- Key vendors of Washing Machine Market.

- Detailed SWOT analysis.

- Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Washing Machine Market.

- Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

- Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

- PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.