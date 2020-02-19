UK Freeze Drying Market interpreted by a new report

UK Freeze Drying Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Accessories and Equipment (Vacuum Systems, Loading And Unloading, Controlling And Monitoring Systems, Manifolds, Clean In Place Systems, Drying Chambers and Others) By Technology (Tray Style Freeze Dryers and Manifold Freeze Dryers) By Scale of Operation (Industrial Scale Freeze Dryers, Pilot-Scale Freeze Dryers and Lab Scale Freeze Dryers) Forecast period (2019-2025)

UK Freeze Drying market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR 6.9% during the forecast period. UK comprises of nations such as England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The total population of the country in 2017 was around 65 million, out of which about 18% are geriatric population, as per the European Commission. UK is estimated to have a significant market for the freeze-drying equipment and accessories.

The growth of the market is attributed to the developed food and agriculture sector of the region.

The key players that are active in the market include AZBIL, CORP., Chaucer foods Ltd., COLE-PARMER INSTRUMENT COMPANY, LLC, European Freeze Dry, LABCONCO CORP., Mechatech Systems LTD, Paradise Fruits Solutions GMBH & CO. KG and SP INDUSTRIES, INC. among others.

Additionally, increasing consumer expenditure on food and non-alcoholic drinks coupled with the increasing demand for convenience food also surges the demand for freeze-drying equipment and accessories across the country. The total consumer spending on food, beverages, and catering has witnessed a rise from the past years.

This is expected to be one of the prime reasons which may increase the demand for frozen foods in the near future.

UK freeze drying market is segmented on the basis of accessories and equipment, technology and scale of operation. Based on accessories and equipment, the market is segmented into vacuum systems, loading and unloading, controlling and monitoring systems, manifolds, clean in place systems, drying chambers and others.

Based on technology, the market is segmented into tray style freeze dryers and manifold freeze dryers. Based on scale of operation, the market is segmented into industrial scale freeze dryers, pilot-scale freeze dryers and lab scale freeze dryers.

Market Segmentation

Freeze Drying Market by Accessories and Equipment

Vacuum Systems

Loading and Unloading

Controlling and Monitoring Systems

Manifolds

Clean in Place Systems

Drying Chambers

Others

Freeze Drying Market by Technology

Tray Style Freeze Dryers

Manifold Freeze Dryers

Freeze Drying Market by Scale of Operation

Industrial Scale Freeze Dryers

Pilot-Scale Freeze Dryers

Lab Scale Freeze Dryers

