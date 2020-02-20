Global Smart Textiles Market described in a new report

Global Smart Textiles Market - Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast up to 2025

“Global smart textiles market will grow at a CAGR of around 30% during the forecast period between 2019 and 2025”

Smart textiles are fabrics with embedded electronic parts and conductive threads. Smart textiles, also referred to as e-textiles or intelligent textiles, can detect or sense the environmental changes and automatically respond to the changes or stimuli, including mechanical, thermal, and even chemical changes.

Key Market Growth Drivers/Restraints

Smart textiles have been witnessing significant developments over the last 5 years and are poised for a promising future.

Few recent developments in the area of the smart textile include a conductive thread for storing data as well as personal safety from toxic chemicals.

Geographical Segmentation

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World(Middle East, South America, and Africa)

Top Companies

The Global Smart Textiles Market is primarily dominated by major companies like

- Google

- Samsung

- DuPont

- OmSignal

- Tommy Hilfiger

- Adidas

- Nike

- Under Armour

- Textronics

- Sensoria

Market Segmentation

Global Smart Textiles Market has been divided into the following segments

Type

- Passive Smart Textile

- Active Smart Textile

- Ultra Smart Textile

Functionality

- Sensing

- Aesthetics & Luminescence

- Energy Harvesting

- Thermal Energy Harvesting

- Others

End-user

- Healthcare

- Military & Defense

- Automotive

- Sports & Fitness

- Fashion & Entertainment

- Others

Major Highlights of the Smart Textiles Market

North America accounted for the largest share of the global smart textiles market in 2019. The growing awareness of smart textiles in North America and strong demand for smart textiles from the military & defense industry are among the factors leading toward the market growth of smart textiles in North America.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period 2019-2025.

The active smart textile segment is estimated to hold the largest market share and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

The sensing segment accounts for the major share in the smart textiles market and the energy harvesting segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period 2019-2025.

The military & defense segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2019.

