Fluxtronics Market described in a new report

Key manufacturers Includes:
Advanced MicroSensors, Corporation
– Applied Spintronics Technology
– Atomistix A/S
– Crocus Technology
– Everspin Technologies
– Freescale Semiconductor
– Intel Corporation
– NVE Corporation
– Organic Spintronics s.r.l
– QuantumWise A/S
– Rhomap Ltd
– Spin Transfer Technologies
– Spintronics International Pte
Major Type Includes:
- Clockwise Spin
- Counter Clockwise Spin
End use/application:
- Data Storage
- Electric Vehicles
- Industrial Motors
- Semiconductor Lasers
- Microwave Devices
- Quantum Computing
- Others
According to Regional market size, production data and export & import include:
- Asia-Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
