Current research: Micromachining Market expected to grow at 3.3 billion in revenue by 2025

The Global Micromachining Market size is expected to grow from US$ 2.4 Billion in 2020 to US$ 3.3 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.2%. This report spread across 140 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 101 Tables and 41 figures are now available in this research.

According to Market Study Report, Micromachining market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Micromachining market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Micromachining market.

Top Companies profiled in the Micromachining market include are Coherent, Inc. (US), Georg Fischer Ltd. (Switzerland), Makino Milling Machine Co., Ltd. (Japan), Lumentum Holdings Inc. (US), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd (Japan), DATRON Dynamics, Inc. (US), Han’s Laser Technology Industry Group Co., Ltd (China), Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (US), IPG Photonics Corporation (US), Heraeus Holding GmbH (Germany) and Others.

Non-traditional micromachining consists of various sub-type such as electrochemical micromachining (ECM), electrical discharge micromachining (EDM), ultrasonic micromachining, and laser micromachining.

Among these types, laser micromachining is most prevalent in the market because of various reasons such as precision and efficiency. The non-traditional micromachining has some of the dominating sub-types such as laser micromachining and ultrasonic micromachining.

Unlike additive manufacturing, subtractive manufacturing removes the thin film from the surface by various methods. Various processes include bulk micromachining, micro-cutting, micro-drilling, micro texturing, micro ablating, micro scribing, and micro engraving.

The broader application of subtractive processes due to ease of use and reliability of the process fuels the market to hold the largest share.

“APAC to be the fastest-growing market for micromachinings during the forecast period”

Among all regions, the market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate from 2020 to 2025. The growth of the market in this region is attributed to technological innovations.

The world’s major automakers are focusing on establishing their manufacturing plants in the APAC region, and some of them are even offering tailored electric and hybrid vehicles in this region. Since the economic liberalization in 1991, India has attracted unprecedented attention from major automakers.

Competitive Landscape of Micromachining market:

Report Coverage:

This global micromachining market has been segmented by type, process, axis, industry, and geography. The micromachining industry based on type has been segmented into traditional, non-traditional, and hybrid micromachining.

The micromachining market based on the process has been segmented further into additive, subtractive, and other. The micromachining industry by axis has been segmented into 3-axes, 4-axes, 5-axes, and others.