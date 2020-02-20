Automated Material Handling Equipment Market progresses for huge profits during forecast period (2020-2025) according to a new research report

Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market is expected to grow from US$ 28,643.4 Mn in 2017 at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 51,219.6 Mn by 2025.

Latest market study on "Automated Material Handling Equipment Market to 2025 by Product (Robots, Automated Storage & Retrieval System, Automated Conveyors & Sortation System, Automated Cranes, and Automated Guided Vehicles); System Type (Unit Load and Bulk Load); Component (Hardware, Software, and Services); Function (Storage, Transportation, Assembly, Packaging, Distribution, and Waste Handling); Industry (Automotive, Electronics, Food & Beverages, E-Commerce, Aerospace, Logistics, Pharmaceuticals and Others) -Global Analysis and Forecast", the automated material handling equipment market is estimated to reach US$ 51,219.6 Mn by 2025 from US$ 28,643.4 Mn in 2017. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.



Owing to the fact of growth in automotive, e-commerce, logistics, and other industries such as retail, chemicals, metal & heavy machinery industry and many more are booming with an increase in the economy of countries. The growth in respective industries implement and uses automation in their facilities to make the process error-free and to have higher efficiency.

Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market - Company Profiles

Fives

Jungheinrich AG

Kion Group AG

kuka AG

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG

Hanwha Corporation

John Bean Technologies Corporation

Toyota Industries Corporation

Especially in manufacturing and warehouses, automation plays a vital role which helps in the growth of automated material handling equipment market. The e-commerce industry is experiencing a huge demand due to high income of individuals and availability of wide-range of products in a single window.

These factors drive the e-commerce industry which eventually grow the market of automated material handling equipment as the e-commerce requires automation in their respective facilities. Use of robots, automated guided vehicles, and automated storage systems.



The global automated material handling equipment market is segmented on the basis of industry which is fragmented into automotive, electronics, food & beverage, e-commerce, aerospace, logistics, pharmaceuticals, and others which includes metal & heavy machinery, chemicals, and retail. The automotive industry is leading the market for automated material handling equipment followed by e-commerce and logistics.

In a current scenario, automotive industry holds a high market share owing to the fact of increase in the level of income and better standard of living. However, aerospace is growing at a highest CAGR and is anticipated to dominate the market by 2025.

