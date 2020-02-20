UK Polybutylene Succinate (PBS) Market interpreted by a new report

UK Polybutylene Succinate (PBS) Market by Process (Trans-Esterification, Direct Esterification), by Application (Packaging/Disposables, Agriculture, Textile, Automotive and Others), and Forecast 2019-2025.

The UK PBS market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period. UK is the 3rd largest developed economy in Europe after Germany & France and contributes significantly to the growth of the PBS market.

The country has an established plastic industry which is a key contributor to the growth of the market. As per the British Plastic Federation, the total plastic consumption of the country was 3.3 million tons in 2015.

Packaging has the highest consumption of plastic in the country with about 44.3% share in the overall consumption by the end of 2015. As the plastic industry is augmenting across the country, the emphasis on the use of bio-based plastics and polymers has increased significantly in the past years.

Owing to this, the demand for PBS is expected to increase for use in applications including disposable tableware and sheet materials among various others. This is expected to create opportunities for the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Some of the major players covered in the UK PBS market include Koninklijke DSM N.V., Succinity GmbH, Showa Denko KK, NaturePlast SAS, ESIM Chemicals GmbH, and others.

Moreover, PBS also finds potential applications in food packaging. Owing to this, it is expected to have a significant demand from the food processing industry across the country.

According to the national statistics 2017, there are nearly 6,700 micros, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in UK that engage in food product manufacturing. It is expected to promote the demand for improved packaging techniques, thereby promoting the growth of the market.

The UK PBS market is segmented on the basis of process and application. Based on the process, the market is segmented into trans-esterification and direct esterification.

The direct esterification process had a significant share in the market in 2018. Direct esterification process is the most common process for preparing PBS and has several advantages such as the process that can be performed under atmospheric pressure and has a short reaction time.

Whereas, the trans-esterification process is projected to grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period.

Further, PBS has been used in various industries such as packaging/disposables, agriculture, textile, automotive and others. The packaging industry has been significantly adopting biodegradable polymers.

Market Segmentation

PBS Market by Process

Trans-Esterification

Direct Esterification

PBS Market by Application

Packaging/Disposables

Agriculture

Textile

Others

