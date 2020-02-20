Global Contrast Agents Market scrutinized in the new analysis

Global Contrast Agents Market - Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast up to 2025
A new business intelligence report released by Report Ocean with the title “Global Contrast Agents Market Research Report" is made covering in-depth analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Over-the-top Market research report offers energetic visions to conclude and study the market size, share, market hopes, industry trends, forecast, and competitive surroundings.
The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. This Report covers the manufacturers' data, including shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution,. these data help the consumer know about the competitors better.
“Global Contrast Agents Market" will grow at a CAGR of ~4.0% during the forecast period 2019-2025”
Key Market Growth Drivers/Restraints
- Rising demand for diagnostic and interventional radiology procedures and increase in incidence and prevalence of disease conditions are the major drivers of the market.
- Expansion in indications of contrast media market and the growth of medical imaging technologies in emerging markets are providing opportunities for the growth of the contrast agents market.
- However, side effects associated with contrast agents and stringent regulations for contrast agents are factors hampering the market growth
Report: www.reportocean.com/industr…rket-IR384
Geographical Segmentation
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
Top Companies
The Global Contrast Agents Market is primarily dominated by major companies like
- Taejoon Pharm Co., Ltd
- GE Healthcare
- Bayer AG
- Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
- Bracco Group
- Beijing Beilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd
Market Segmentation
Global Contrast Agents Market has been divided into the following segments
Product Type
- Iodine-based
- Barium-based
- Gadolinium-based
- Microbubble-based
- Others
Modality
- X-ray/CT
- MRI
- Ultrasound
Report: www.reportocean.com/industr…rket-IR384
Major Highlights of the Contrast Agents Market
- Iodinated contrast agent is the major shareholder in the contrast agents market in 2018
- X-ray holds major share in the contrast agents market in 2018. Due to the growing investment and developments in the ultrasound contrast agent industry, the demand for ultrasound contrast agents is expected to grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period.
- North America was dominant in the global contrast agents market in 2018.
- The significant share of the North American region comes from the US, owing to the accessibility to good quality healthcare and good reimbursement facilities.
Report: www.marketwatch.com/press-r…quote_news
News From
Category: Market Research Publishers and RetailersCompany about: We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is “one-stop solution” for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We have collaboration with many top publishers who have expertise in providing: Robust, detailed ...
For more information: