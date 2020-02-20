Global Contrast Agents Market scrutinized in the new analysis

Global Contrast Agents Market - Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast up to 2025

A new business intelligence report released by Report Ocean with the title “Global Contrast Agents Market Research Report" is made covering in-depth analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Over-the-top Market research report offers energetic visions to conclude and study the market size, share, market hopes, industry trends, forecast, and competitive surroundings.

The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. This Report covers the manufacturers' data, including shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution,. these data help the consumer know about the competitors better.

“Global Contrast Agents Market" will grow at a CAGR of ~4.0% during the forecast period 2019-2025”

Key Market Growth Drivers/Restraints

Rising demand for diagnostic and interventional radiology procedures and increase in incidence and prevalence of disease conditions are the major drivers of the market.

Expansion in indications of contrast media market and the growth of medical imaging technologies in emerging markets are providing opportunities for the growth of the contrast agents market.

However, side effects associated with contrast agents and stringent regulations for contrast agents are factors hampering the market growth

Geographical Segmentation

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Top Companies

The Global Contrast Agents Market is primarily dominated by major companies like

- Taejoon Pharm Co., Ltd



- GE Healthcare



- Bayer AG



- Fujifilm Holdings Corporation



- Bracco Group



- Beijing Beilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Market Segmentation

Global Contrast Agents Market has been divided into the following segments

Product Type

- Iodine-based



- Barium-based



- Gadolinium-based



- Microbubble-based



- Others

Modality

- X-ray/CT



- MRI



- Ultrasound

Major Highlights of the Contrast Agents Market

Iodinated contrast agent is the major shareholder in the contrast agents market in 2018

X-ray holds major share in the contrast agents market in 2018. Due to the growing investment and developments in the ultrasound contrast agent industry, the demand for ultrasound contrast agents is expected to grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period.

North America was dominant in the global contrast agents market in 2018.

The significant share of the North American region comes from the US, owing to the accessibility to good quality healthcare and good reimbursement facilities.

