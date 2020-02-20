Reed Sensor Market growth prospects by 2027 described in a new report

Reed Sensor Market Demonstrates a Spectacular Growth by 2027

Latest market study on "Reed Sensor Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Proximity Sensor, Level Sensor, Speed Sensor, Flow Sensor, and Others); Contact Position (Form A, Form B, Form C, Form D, and Others) and Application (Automotive & Transportation, Security & Safety, Medical, Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, and Others)", The global reed sensor market is accounted to US$ 765.07 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account to US$ 1,473.33 Mn by 2027. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The global reed sensor market for the type is fragmented into Proximity Sensor, Level Sensor, Speed Sensor, Flow Sensor, and Others. Companies focusing on developing innovative products for domestic and international markets has been one of the prime reasons of China’s leadership in Asian region.

Given the huge demand volumes, many companies are likely to focus on the Chinese market and design products that are tailored for China. Chinese companies are increasingly realizing the benefits of adopting emerging technologies and innovating to meet the rising consumer demands.

Despite concerns over China’s economy, the growing consumer middle class, as well as the Chinese government’s planned investment in semiconductors, China is expected to play a critical role in the semiconductor industry’s future. Continued impetus in development and commercialization of artificial intelligence, mobile, data and analytics, Internet of Things and robotics is being led by innovative companies based in APAC.

New spends have been concentrated towards operational efficiencies, like ‘factories of the future’ investments and novel business models such as products as a service, subsequently boosting the demand growth for sensor based products and automation in APAC region. There have been significant advancements in the sensors used in vehicles, and various automotive players are working rigorously towards improving the driving experience.

Multiple types of reed sensors like proximity sensors, flow sensors, speed sensors, and flow sensors among others have a wide range of applications in the automotive industry. Additionally a strong focus on advanced automation electronic integration like in vehicles infotainment, ADAS (advanced driver-assistance systems) to assist the drivers are also supporting the growth of reed sensors.

Reed speed sensors are used for detecting the rotational speed of wheel which and is used in advanced braking systems like ABS (anti-lock braking system) which is driven by the increasing demand for passenger safety. Additionally, the growing demand for autonomous vehicles is also supporting the increasing demand for various reed sensors like proximity sensors, speed sensors, and flow sensors.

Therefore, a high focus on advanced automotive integration is expected to drive the revenue of reed sensors.

Some of the leading Reed Sensor market include, Bimba Manufacturing Company, COTO technology, Littelfuse Inc., pic GmBH, Pickering electronics ltd, RMCIP, SMC Corporation, Standex Electronics Inc., STG-Germany group, and Zhejiang Xurui Electronic Co. Ltd among others.

The report segments the global reed sensor market as follows:

Global Reed Sensors Market - By Type

Proximity Sensor

Level Sensor

Speed Sensor

Flow Sensor

Others

Global Reed Sensors Market - By Contact Position

Form A

Form B

Form C

Form D

Others

Global Reed Sensors Market - By Application

Automotive & Transportation

Security & Safety

Medical

Consumer Electronics

Telecommunications

Others

Global Reed Sensor Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy Spain U.K Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) Japan South Korea China Australia India Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Rest of MEA

South America (SAM) Brazil Argentina Rest of SAM

