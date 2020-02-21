Germany MIS Instruments Market scrutinized in the new analysis

Germany Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, By Product (Inflation Systems, Cutter Instruments, Guiding Devices, Handheld Instruments, Stents, Sutures, Monitoring and Visualization Equipment, and Robotic Assisted Surgical Systems), By Technology (Endoscopy, Laparoscopy, Robot-Assisted Methods, Arthroscopic Techniques, and Ablative Methods) and Forecast, 2019-2025

Germany minimally invasive surgical (MIS) instruments market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.6% during the forecast period. Germany is the major contributor to the healthcare sector in Europe.

According to the International Trade Administration (ITA), Germany is Europe’s largest market for medical devices, accounting nearly $41 billion per year, and behind the US and Japan. The major factors driving Germany’ medical device sector include innovative strength and availability of subsidiaries of major US companies such as Medtronic, GE Healthcare and 3M in Germany.

Further, a rise in colectomies procedures has reported in Germany. For instance, according to Eurostat, Germany recorded the highest frequency of colectomies, 107.7 colectomies per 100 000 inhabitants in 2015.

The country has also reported the highest frequency of pulmectomies with 39.1 of these operations per 100 000 inhabitants, which has been followed by Hungary, (26.1 pulmectomies per 100 000 inhabitants). This emerging colectomies and pulmectomies procedures performed in Germany, is expected to drive the demand for minimally invasive surgeries as it is a better option than conventional open surgery with improved patient’s outcome and faster recovery.

As the country is investing in the healthcare sector for providing effective care to patients, the possibility of adoption of effective treatment options will also rise. This, in, turn, is expected to boost the market in Germany.

Germany Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market Segmentation

By Product

Inflation Systems

Cutter Instruments

Guiding Devices

Handheld Instruments

Stents

Sutures

Monitoring and Visualization Equipment

Robotic Assisted Surgical Systems

By Technology

Endoscopy

Laparoscopy

Robot-Assisted Methods

Arthroscopic Techniques

Ablative Methods

By Application

Cardiac Surgery

Colorectal Surgery

Dermatological Surgery

ENT Surgery

Gastrointestinal Surgery

Gynecological Surgery

Lung & Respiratory Care

Neurosurgery

Ophthalmology

Orthopedics

Others

Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Conavi Medical Inc.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Medtronic plc

NuMED, Inc.

Stryker Corp.

Teleflex, Inc.

Terumo Medical Corp.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

