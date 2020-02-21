Data Protection as a Service Market Strategy and Outlook Till 2027

In 2018, North America was estimated to account to hold the largest market share, growing at a CAGR of 26.7%.

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market — Global Analysis and Forecast to 2027”, the global data protection as a service market is expected to reach US$ 94.3 Bn in 2027, registering a CAGR of 29.1% during the forecast period 2019-2027.

The data protection as a service market is majorly driven by an increasing number of cyber-attacks and adoption of security solutions, increasing demand for secure transaction in the BFSI sector, and others. Other factors responsible for boosting the business growth of DPaaS market is the integration of AI and other advanced technologies for alerting and pattern-based monitoring.

The rapidly changing nature of businesses requires consistent changes in technology and services. Also, the rapid digitalization among SMEs is expected to provide substantial growth opportunity to the key players in this market.

A large number of start-ups have been entering the marketplace with their innovative DPaaS by integrating artificial intelligence and other advanced technology into them.

In North America, the US-led data protection as a service market. The US is the most significant economy in the world, and one of the most important economy as well.

The economy is also a step ahead when it comes to adoption of new technologies as well as the adoption of advanced solutions is quite high. Factors such as growing digitization of business processes and rising demand of advanced data protection services among enterprises to ensure efficient and risk-free business operations are contributing substantially towards the growth of DPaaS market in the country.

In the Asia Pacific, China led data protection as a service market. China being an industrial and technology hub, attracts several cybercriminals.

This is where DPaaS play a vital role in this region. Huge population, presence of e-commerce giants, growing services sector, and rising demand for smart business solutions offers a suitable environment for the adoption of DPaaS in China.

China is transitioning from its image of being a low-cost labor country by investing heavily in digital transformation to acquire a dominant position in the global technology market landscape. Also, the Cyber Security Law of China, also known as the China Internet Security Law, aims to increase cybersecurity, national security, and safeguard cyberspace sovereignty, among other aspects.

This law serves as a “Basic Law” in the cybersecurity space.

The demand for DPaaS is primarily influenced by numerous economic and non-economic factors. The BFSI, Government, and healthcare sector present a larger demand as compared to other sectors during the forecast period.

Potentially, Backup as a Service (BaaS) by service type in 2018 led the data protection as a service market whereas; Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) is expected to be the fastest-growing application during the forecast period 2019-2027 growing at a high CAGR value.

