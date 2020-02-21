Asia-Pacific's Liquid Handling Systems Market segmentation, forecast, analysis, industry size and share to 2025

Asia-pacific Liquid Handling Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Instruments (Automated Pipetting Systems, Manual Pipettes, Electronic Pipettes, Pipette Tips, Dispensers, Burettes and Others) By Applications (Serial Dilution, Titration, Biological Sample Handling, Cell-Based Assays, Next Generation Sequencing, PCR, Protein Crystallization, High Throughput Screening and Others) Forecast period (2019-2025)

Asia-pacific liquid handling systems market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR around 9.0% during the forecast period. The factor such as increasing R&D activities in the region is estimated to be one of the major factors that is augmenting the demand for the Asia-Pacific liquid handling systems market.

The growing pharmaceuticals industry in the region is also estimated to drive the growth of the market.

Further, the increasing investment of the multinational companies to capture the growing market is also estimated to contribute significantly toward the growth of the market. In addition, the increasing laboratory automation in the Asia-pacific is also fueling the demand for the liquid handling systems market.

Asia Pacific is further bifurcated into India, China, Japan, and Rest of the Asia Pacific region. China is estimated to be the leading country in the Asia Pacific liquid handling systems market.

India is estimated to be one of the fastest growing countries in the Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Asia-pacific liquid handling systems market is segmented on the basis of instruments and applications. Based on instruments, the market is segmented on the basis of automated pipetting systems, manual pipettes, electronic pipettes, pipette tips, dispensers, burettes and others.

Based on applications, the market is segmented into serial dilution, titration, biological sample handling, cell based assays, next generation sequencing, PCR, protein crystallization, high throughput screening and others.

Asia-Pacific Liquid handling Systems Market Segmentation

By Instruments

Automated Pipetting Systems

Manual Pipettes

Electronic Pipettes

Pipette Tips

Dispensers

Burettes

Others

By Applications

Serial Dilution

Titration

Biological Sample Handling

Cell Based Assays

Next Generation Sequencing

PCR

Protein Crystallization

High Throughput Screening

Others

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

