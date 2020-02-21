Asia-Pacific's Liquid Handling Systems Market segmentation, forecast, analysis, industry size and share to 2025

Asia-pacific Liquid Handling Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Instruments (Automated Pipetting Systems, Manual Pipettes, Electronic Pipettes, Pipette Tips, Dispensers, Burettes and Others) By Applications (Serial Dilution, Titration, Biological Sample Handling, Cell-Based Assays, Next Generation Sequencing, PCR, Protein Crystallization, High Throughput Screening and Others) Forecast period (2019-2025)
Asia-pacific liquid handling systems market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR around 9.0% during the forecast period. The factor such as increasing R&D activities in the region is estimated to be one of the major factors that is augmenting the demand for the Asia-Pacific liquid handling systems market.
The growing pharmaceuticals industry in the region is also estimated to drive the growth of the market.
Further, the increasing investment of the multinational companies to capture the growing market is also estimated to contribute significantly toward the growth of the market. In addition, the increasing laboratory automation in the Asia-pacific is also fueling the demand for the liquid handling systems market.
Asia Pacific is further bifurcated into India, China, Japan, and Rest of the Asia Pacific region. China is estimated to be the leading country in the Asia Pacific liquid handling systems market.
India is estimated to be one of the fastest growing countries in the Asia Pacific during the forecast period.
Asia-pacific liquid handling systems market is segmented on the basis of instruments and applications. Based on instruments, the market is segmented on the basis of automated pipetting systems, manual pipettes, electronic pipettes, pipette tips, dispensers, burettes and others.
Based on applications, the market is segmented into serial dilution, titration, biological sample handling, cell based assays, next generation sequencing, PCR, protein crystallization, high throughput screening and others.
Asia-Pacific Liquid handling Systems Market Segmentation
By Instruments
- Automated Pipetting Systems
- Manual Pipettes
- Electronic Pipettes
- Pipette Tips
- Dispensers
- Burettes
- Others
By Applications
- Serial Dilution
- Titration
- Biological Sample Handling
- Cell Based Assays
- Next Generation Sequencing
- PCR
- Protein Crystallization
- High Throughput Screening
- Others
Regional Analysis
- Asia-Pacific
- India
- China
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Company Profiles
- Agilent Technologies
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Borosil Glass Works Ltd.
- Corning Incorporation
- Danahar Corp.
- Hamilton Co.
- Labnet International, Inc.
- Mettler-Toledo International Inc
- Perkin Elmer, Inc
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
