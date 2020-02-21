European Liquid Handling Systems Market size, opportunity, share and forecast 2019-2025

European Liquid Handling Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Instruments (Automated Pipetting Systems, Manual Pipettes, Electronic Pipettes, Pipette Tips, Dispensers, Burettes and Others) By Applications (Serial Dilution, Titration, Biological Sample Handling, Cell Based Assays, Next Generation Sequencing, PCR, Protein Crystallization, High Throughput Screening and Others) Forecast period (2019-2025)
European liquid handling systems market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR around 7.9% during the forecast period. Europe is considered to have a huge potential growth in the liquid handling systems market due to some pivotal factors, which include increasing R&D exploration, technological advancement, robotic automation, and reforms in healthcare system.
The increasing healthcare spending in Europe is estimated to be one of the major factors that are augmenting the growth of the liquid handling systems market in the region.
Request a Free Sample of our Report on European Liquid Handling Systems Market: www.omrglobal.com/request…ems-market
The healthcare spending in Europe is estimated to grow by 5% by 2030, accounting for as much as 13-18%of Europe’s overall GDP. Further, the increasing adoption of laboratory automation and growing pharmaceuticals and biotechnology market are also estimated to drive the growth of the market.
The European market is further segmented into countries that contribute significantly toward the growth of liquid handling systems market. Germany, the UK, France, Italy, and Spain are some of the major countries in the liquid handling systems market.
Germany was estimated to be the leading country in the European liquid handling systems market.
European liquid handling systems market is segmented on the basis of instruments and applications. Based on instruments, the market is segmented on the basis of automated pipetting systems, manual pipettes, electronic pipettes, pipette tips, dispensers, burettes and others.
Based on applications, the market is segmented into serial dilution, titration, biological sample handling, cell-based assays, next-generation sequencing, PCR, protein crystallization, high throughput screening and others.
A Full Report of European Liquid Handling Systems Market is Available at www.omrglobal.com/industr…ems-market
European Liquid Handling Systems Liquid handling Systems Market Segmentation
By Instruments
- Automated Pipetting Systems
- Manual Pipettes
- Electronic Pipettes
- Pipette Tips
- Dispensers
- Burettes
- Others
By Applications
- Serial Dilution
- Titration
- Biological Sample Handling
- Cell Based Assays
- Next Generation Sequencing
- PCR
- Protein Crystallization
- High Throughput Screening
- Others
Regional Analysis
- Asia-Pacific
- India
- China
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Company Profiles
- Agilent Technologies
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Borosil Glass Works Ltd.
- Corning Incorporation
- Danahar Corp.
- Hamilton Co.
- Labnet International, Inc.
- Mettler-Toledo International Inc
- Perkin Elmer, Inc
For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ www.omrglobal.com/report-…ems-market
News From
Category: Market Research Publishers and RetailersCompany about: Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research company that endeavors to provide an exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to global clients. The company provides syndicate, customized market research report for over 20 business domains to customers across the globe. These reports provide valuable market insights to global clients in understanding the market trends and taking crucial business decisions. The company is serving global Fortune 500 companies, ...