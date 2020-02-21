European Liquid Handling Systems Market size, opportunity, share and forecast 2019-2025

European Liquid Handling Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Instruments (Automated Pipetting Systems, Manual Pipettes, Electronic Pipettes, Pipette Tips, Dispensers, Burettes and Others) By Applications (Serial Dilution, Titration, Biological Sample Handling, Cell Based Assays, Next Generation Sequencing, PCR, Protein Crystallization, High Throughput Screening and Others) Forecast period (2019-2025)

European liquid handling systems market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR around 7.9% during the forecast period. Europe is considered to have a huge potential growth in the liquid handling systems market due to some pivotal factors, which include increasing R&D exploration, technological advancement, robotic automation, and reforms in healthcare system.

The increasing healthcare spending in Europe is estimated to be one of the major factors that are augmenting the growth of the liquid handling systems market in the region.

The healthcare spending in Europe is estimated to grow by 5% by 2030, accounting for as much as 13-18%of Europe’s overall GDP. Further, the increasing adoption of laboratory automation and growing pharmaceuticals and biotechnology market are also estimated to drive the growth of the market.

The European market is further segmented into countries that contribute significantly toward the growth of liquid handling systems market. Germany, the UK, France, Italy, and Spain are some of the major countries in the liquid handling systems market.

Germany was estimated to be the leading country in the European liquid handling systems market.

European liquid handling systems market is segmented on the basis of instruments and applications. Based on instruments, the market is segmented on the basis of automated pipetting systems, manual pipettes, electronic pipettes, pipette tips, dispensers, burettes and others.

Based on applications, the market is segmented into serial dilution, titration, biological sample handling, cell-based assays, next-generation sequencing, PCR, protein crystallization, high throughput screening and others.

