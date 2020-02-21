Germany's Liquid Handling Systems Market growth, opportunity, size, share and forecast 2019-2025

Germany Liquid Handling Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Instruments (Automated Pipetting Systems, Manual Pipettes, Electronic Pipettes, Pipette Tips, Dispensers, Burettes and Others) By Applications (Serial Dilution, Titration, Biological Sample Handling, Cell Based Assays, Next Generation Sequencing, PCR, Protein Crystallization, High Throughput Screening and Others) Forecast period (2019-2025)

Germany liquid handling systems market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR around 8.2% during the forecast period. Germany is estimated to be one of the leading countries in the European liquid handling systems market.

The growing pharmaceuticals market is estimated to be one of the major factors that is augmenting the growth of the market. Further, the increasing R&D investment in the pharmaceuticals sector in Germany is one of the key factors that are driving the demand for the liquid handling systems market.

The growth of the Germany’s pharma industry is the result of the highly innovative environment that emphasizes heavily on technology and R&D. German pharmaceuticals companies spend a record $6.70 billion in R&D activities.

The investment in R&D is equivalent to 13% of their revenue. The supportive government policies and initiatives are estimated to be the major factors responsible for the growing R&D investment in pharma sector.

Germany liquid handling systems market is segmented on the basis of instruments and applications. Based on instruments, the market is segmented on the basis of automated pipetting systems, manual pipettes, electronic pipettes, pipette tips, dispensers, burettes and others.

Based on applications, the market is segmented into serial dilution, titration, biological sample handling, cell based assays, next generation sequencing, PCR, protein crystallization, high throughput screening and others.

Company Profiles

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Borosil Glass Works Ltd.

Corning Incorporation

Danahar Corp.

Hamilton Co.

Labnet International, Inc.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc

Perkin Elmer, Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific

