Global Pharmacogenomics Market is expected to gain $10,265.5 million by 2025

Global Pharmacogenomics Market Outlook 2025 -Top Companies In Market, Trends & Growth Factors

“The global Pharmacogenomics market is projected to reach $10,265.5 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.61%”

Pharmacogenomics is the field of science that deals with the role of genes in a drug response in an individual. The increase in the number of pharmacogenomics-based tests due to growth in ailments, such as cancer, tuberculosis, Alzheimers disease, cardiovascular diseases, and other mortality causing diseases, is expected to boost the market growth.

The market for pharmacogenomics has witnessed tremendous growth in the recent years, owing to rise in patient preference toward personalized therapy-based medications.

Key Market Growth Drivers/Restraints

The major factors that boost the growth of the pharmacogenomics market are technological advancements in molecular diagnostics including several molecular biology techniques such as polymerase chain reaction, sequencing, microarrays, electrophoresis, mass spectrometry among others, surge in the preference for using personalized therapy and rise in adoption of pharmacogenomics procedure.

Increase in unmet medical needs in the developing countries and drug recalls and failures are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

However, dearth of skilled professionals and high costs associated with pharmacogenomics solutions and kits hamper the market growth.

The unmet medical need in the developing countries along with rise in disposable incomes of the global population is also anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Geographical Segmentation

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Big 5 Countries (France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and UK)

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Players

The Global Pharmacogenomics Market is primarily dominated by major companies like

Abbott Laboratories

Admera Health

Dynamic DNA Laboratories

Empire Genomics, LLC.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Illumina, Inc.

OneOme, LLC

Myriad Genetics Inc.

OPKO Health, Inc. (GeneDx.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Market Segmentation

Global Pharmacogenomics Market has been divided into the following segments

TECHNOLOGY

Next Generation Sequencing

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Gel electrophoresis

Mass Spectrometry

Microarray

Others

APPLICATION

Cardiovascular diseases

Infectious diseases

Oncology

Neurological diseases

Psychiatry

Others

END USER

Hospitals and Clinics

Research Institutions and Academic institutes

Others

Major Highlights of the Global Pharmacogenomics Market

By application, the polymerase chain reaction segment dominated the global pharmacogenomics market growing at a CAGR of 8.9%.

This is attributed to increase in geriatric population and rise in demand for pharmacogenomics tests for the early detection of cancer.

Based on application, oncology accounted for approximately 37% share of the market in 2017.

Based on region, North America accounted for more than one-thirds market share in 2017 and is expected to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period.

Based on end user, the hospitals segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2018 to 2025.

Based on technology, the mass spectrometry segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.

What the Report offers?

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Pharmacogenomics market, along with current trends and future estimations to identify lucrative investment opportunities

It identifies the key drivers, opportunities, and restraints that shape the market.

Porter's Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers that participate in this market to facilitate better business decisions for stakeholders and strengthen their supplier and buyer networks.

Market estimation of geographical regions is based on the current market scenario and future trends.

