Current research: 3D Printing Plastics Market trend, CAGR status, growth, analysis and forecast to 2025

The 3D Printing Plastics industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, breakdown, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Companies 3D Systems Corporation, Arkema S.A., Royal DSM N.V., CRP Group, Oxford Performance Materials , Golden Plastics.

Global 3D Printing Plastics Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025.

Global 3D Printing Plastics Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The 3D Printing Plastics Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years.

The major driving factor of global 3D Printing Plastics market are escalating supply of 3D printing plastics due to the forward integration of major polymer organizations and increasing adoption rate of 3D printing plastics across end-user industries. Moreover, the growing awareness of plastic materials in the emerging countries such as India is also major factor that boosting the market growth.

However, environmental concern related to disposal of 3D printed plastic products is one of the major factor that restraint the growth of 3D printing plastic market.

Plastics are most common material used in printing. The 3D printing material are widely used for the development and production of advanced custom polymers and compounded products.

3D printing plastics offer various advantages such as easily accessible, provides better quality, creative designs & customization freedom, less waste production, can implement assorted raw material and reduce risk.

The regional analysis of Global 3D Printing Plastics Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the dominant region across the world in terms of market share owing to industrial advancement and extensive investments for dedicated R&D facilities.

Asia-Pacific is also anticipated higher growth rate / CAGR of 26.7% over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to favorable government policies and increasing usage of polymers for the mass production.

The in-depth information by segments of the 3D Printing Plastics market:

Market Segmentation:

By Type (Photopolymer, ABS, Polyamide, PLA, Others), by End-User (Healthcare, Aerospace & Defence, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Others), by Form (Filament, Liquid/Ink, Powder)

Geographical Analysis: Regional of the market, covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia.

Europe (Germany, UK, France.

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina.

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

