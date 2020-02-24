Global Cleanroom Technology Market investigated in the latest research

Technological advancements strengthening cleanroom technology market by P&S Intelligence.

The favorable healthcare regulations, rapid developments in technology, and surging prevalence of infectious diseases are some of the key factors responsible for the growth of the cleanroom technology market. In 2016, the market attained a size of $3.4 billion, and it is expected to generate a revenue of $5.0 billion by 2023, progressing at a 5.7% CAGR during the forecast period.

The atmosphere in pharmaceutical laboratories is quite sensitive to contamination by airborne particles, so it is important to keep the place pollutant-free, therefore there is a need for cleanroom technology. Geographically, in 2016, North America registered the dominating revenue share of more than 35.0% in the cleanroom technology market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world.

On the country level, the U.S., Germany, and Japan are the top three nations that are together predicted to contribute the highest revenue to the market during the 2017–2023 period.

This is ascribed to the presence of a huge number of research laboratories, which is further leading to the high production of drugs. Further, infectious diseases, such as Lyme disease, tuberculosis, and salmonella disease, are caused by pathogenic microorganisms, including viruses, bacteria, fungi, and parasites, which spread indirectly or directly from one person to another or can be passed through animals to humans.

As per the World Health Organization, in 2015, nearly 10.4 million people suffered from tuberculosis and around 1.8 million died from it.

HEPA filters absorb nano-sized toxic compounds and improve the filtration process, which reduces the time taken for purifying the area. Additionally, the presence of modular cleanrooms, which are enclosed structures equipped with all devices, is expected to surge the production of cleanrooms, globally.

In addition, customized cleanrooms are rapidly gaining popularity in the cleanroom technology market. Pressure, temperature, electrostatic charge, humidity, and magnetic flux can be modified as per customers’ need in a customized cleanroom.

These cleanrooms are essential for research and development activities in the medical device, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology sectors.

Hence, the surging incidence of infectious diseases, technological advancements, and growing demand for customized cleanrooms are driving the growth of the market.