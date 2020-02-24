Cognitive Assessment Market economic forecasting by 2027 scrutinized in the new analysis

The report presents the current market analysis scenario, future and future opportunities, revenue growth, prices and profitability. The proprietary data in this report is collected by Insight Partner's dedicated research and analysis team of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and various customization options in the existing study.

The global cognitive assessment market accounted to US$ 2.53 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.1% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 17.08 Bn by 2025.

In the corporate sector, cognitive assessment tests are being highly used at the time of open recruitments to find the suitable candidate for the vacant position in the company. This assessment helps the company to test the individuals on the basis of various qualities that the company might need for its position.

This helps the company to avoid bad hiring decision and helps as a substitute for insufficient information gleaned from references. This assessment is also used for the current employees of the company for improving their self-awareness, enhance team development, and plan career development.

The increasing use of this assessment in more companies in different regions is presently facilitating the surge of global cognitive assessment market and the same is anticipated to support the growth of global cognitive assessment market in the coming years.

Global Cognitive Assessment Market - Companies Mentioned:

Cambridge Cognition

Groupe SBT

Ortelio

Thomas International

Prophase

Cogstate

ERT Clinical

Cognifit

Neurocog Trials

Pearson Education

The employment landscape has transformed radically after the financial crisis of 2008. The global upsurge in internet users and the groundbreaking changes in human resource management industry have created a rich atmosphere for cognitive assessment service to propagate.

Cognitive assessment service plays a vital role in the clinical assessment and recruitment process across the globe. Because age is the strongest risk factor for cognitive decline, the need for cognitive assessment is likely to rise proportionately.

With increased access to computers and the Internet, particularly among older adults. Adoption of more flexible, device-independent deployment models with features ideal for self-assessment is propelling the cognitive and other internet based tests.

Rise in aging population and increase in global research investment will act as major drivers for the continual growth in market size and commercial opportunity. Capitalize on the shifting trend from traditional pen and paper-based assessment to hosted tools is acting as a driver for the growth of the cognitive assessment market.

Besides this, military and government deployment of cognition test in European countries also support market growth in near future.

- The Report Provides qualitative and quantitative trends of global Cognitive Assessment Market across offerings, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography.

- The report starts with the key takeaways (chapter two), highlighting the key trends and outlook of the global Cognitive Assessment Market

- Chapter five discusses the global Cognitive Assessment Market scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2027.

- Chapter six to nine discuss Cognitive Assessment Market segments by offerings, deployment Type, and industry vertical across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. They cover market revenue forecast, and factors driving and governing growth.

- Chapter twelve provides the detailed profiles of the key companies operating in the global Cognitive Assessment Market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

- Chapter thirteen, i.e. the appendix is inclusive of a brief overview of the company, glossary of terms, research methodology, contact information, and the disclaimer section.