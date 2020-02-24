Photonics Market expected to grow at 780.4 billion in revenue by 2023 according to a new research report

The Photonics Market is projected to grow from US$ 556.4 Billion in 2018 to US$ 780.4 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.0%. This report spread across 155 pages, profiling 11 companies and supported with 92 tables and 36 figures are now available in this research. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

According to Market Study Report, Photonics Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Photonics Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Photonics Market.

Top Key Players profiled in the Photonics Market include are Signify (Netherlands),SCHOTT (Germany),Nikon (Japan),Shin-Etsu Chemical Company (Japan),HOYA (Japan),Corning (US),Asahi Glass (Japan),II-VI Inc.(US),OHARA (Japan),American Elements (US).

Among the Applications, production technology segment of the photonics market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value. This expected high growth is attributed to the increasing use of photonics products to improve the process and energy efficiency of production technologies.

Increasing adoption of digital model in production workflows resulting in smart manufacturing is also a driving factor for the market.

Based on Product Type, the LED segment is estimated to lead the photonics market between 2018 and 2023.The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing use of relatively higher energy-efficient LEDs in the lighting and display applications.

“The Asia Pacific photonics market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

The Asia Pacific Photonics Market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023, due to the growth of the region’ send-user industries, such as building & construction; media, broadcasting, & telecommunication; medical; industrial; and security & defense.

Research Coverage:

This research report has categorized the photonics market on the basis of product type, application, end-use industry, and region. It includes detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the photonics market.

A detailed analysis of the key players has been done to provide insights on their business overviews, products & services offered, and key strategies, such as investments & expansions and mergers & acquisitions, adopted by them to strengthen their position in the photonics market.