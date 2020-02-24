Fuel Injection System Market interpreted by a new report

Increasing Two-Wheeler Market for Fuel Injection System Offers Lucrative Opportunities for Market Players

An automotive fuel injection system is an integration of different components including the fuel pump, injectors, fuel rail, regulators, computers, sensors and others. The function of a fuel injection system is to spray fuel as fine droplets depending on the airflow inside the engine.

The system helps optimum utilization of fuel by the engine. Increasing automotive sales, surging vehicle electrification, upsurge in the implementation of environmental regulations and growing adoption of advance automotive technologies such as automatic transmission and gasoline direct injection are expected to positively contribute to the growth of the global automotive fuel injection system market.

Stringent emission control norms are expected to drive demand for automotive fuel injection system over the forecast period. Due to government regulations in Europe, the average emission level of new cars reduced by 160 gram per kilometer (g/km) during 2006-2012.

The regulation also requires reducing the emission levels from new cars to 95 g/km till 2020. Such stringent regulation has resulted in extensive use of fuel injection system by automobile manufacturers.

Among the various components of automotive fuel injection system, the engine control unit (ECU) held the largest share in the global automotive fuel injection system market in 2015 in terms of value. The consumption of automotive fuel injection system was the largest in passenger car segment in 2015, compared to other vehicle types.

Based on fuel type, the market of automotive fuel injection system in diesel vehicles has been larger than gasoline vehicles in terms of volume. Whereas in terms of value, the market of automotive fuel injection system in gasoline vehicles has been larger than diesel vehicles.

The global automotive fuel injection system market was valued at $59,588.3 million in 2015, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific has been the largest market for automotive fuel injection system market, accounting 48.7% of the global market in terms of value in 2015.

The major reason behind the growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific is the increased vehicle production and strict emission norms. The production volume for passenger car and light commercial vehicles (LCV) in Asia-Pacific accounted for more than 50% of the global production.

Report: www.psmarketresearch.com/market-…ort-sample

In 2015, Europe was the second largest market for automotive fuel injection systems in terms of value. Improving economic conditions, coupled with the increasing emission standards, is expected to boost the fuel injection system market in Europe.

North America is expected to be the third largest automotive fuel injection system market during the forecast period, owing to its increasing customer base and high disposable income of people in the region. This has resulted in increased manufacturing activities by local automotive OEMs in the region, and supporting the growth of the automotive fuel injection system market.

Some of the major players operating in the global automotive fuel injection system market include Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC, Hitachi, Ltd., Magna International Inc., Mikuni Corporation, Johnson Electric, and SHW AG.