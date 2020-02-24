Current research: Japan's In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity (IFEC) Market size, share, trends, growth and forecast 2025

Japan In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity (IFEC) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (In-Flight Entertainment and In-Flight Connectivity), By Class (First Class, Business Class, and Economy Class), and Forecast 2019-2025

Japan IFEC market is estimated to grow considerably at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. The increasing number of passengers travelling through the air in the country further provides growth in the IFEC market.

As per the World Bank, around 110.5 million people travelled via air in 2014 and that further increased to 126.4 million air passengers in 2018. Further, the increasing aviation industry in the country provides substantial growth to the market.

According to export.gov, the total local production of aircraft and related parts, equipment and services was valued at around 15.1 billion in 2016 and further increased to nearly 16.1 billion in 2018.

The companies which are contributing to the growth of the Japan IFEC market include Burrana, Envee Inflight Entertainment Co. Ltd, Honeywell International, Inc., Global Eagle Entertainment, Inc., Panasonic Aviation Corp., Rockwell Collins Inc., and others.

The market is segmented on the basis of type, and class.

Based on type, the market is segregated into in-flight entertainment and in-flight connectivity. The in-flight entertainment segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period.

The growth of the in-flight entertainment segment is attributed to the surge in demand for continuous entertainment, such as video streaming, by the passengers onboard. The in-flight connectivity segment is driven by the increasing use of smartphones and the rising trend of connectivity solutions in airlines among others.

Based on class, the market is segmented into first class, business class, and economy class.

These are classified on the basis of different characteristics that include the cost of travel, available amenities, and ambience. In terms of market share, the business class segment is anticipated to hold a considerable share in the IFEC market in the country.

The market players are considerably contributing to the market growth by the adoption of various strategies including new product launch, merger, and acquisition, collaborations with government, funding to the start-ups and technological advancements to stay competitive in the market.

Market Segmentation

IFEC Market by Type

In-Flight Entertainment

In-Flight Connectivity

IFEC Market by Class

First Class

Business Class

Economy Class

