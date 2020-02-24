Air Quality Monitoring Market described in a new report

According to P&S Intelligence, the global air quality monitoring market is expected to advance at an 8.9% CAGR during the forecast period.

In 2017, the global air quality monitoring market size reached a value of $3.9 billion and is expected to advance at an 8.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2023). The surging air pollution levels, implementation of strict regulations for decreasing air pollution levels, and increasing awareness about harmful effects of air pollution on health and environment are the major factors positively impacting the market.

The monitoring of air pollutants in outdoor and indoor environment, by analyzing and evaluating different parameters of air quality, is referred to as air quality monitoring (AQM).

When end user is taken into consideration, the air quality monitoring market is categorized into commercial & residential sectors, power generation plants, government agencies & academic institutes, petrochemical industry, pharmaceutical industry, and others (which include mining, steel & aluminum, and chemical industries). The government agencies & academic institutes held the largest share of the market during the historical period and the situation is going to be the same during the forecast period as well.

The fastest CAGR of 9.9% is expected to be witnessed by the commercial & residential sectors during the forecast period.

Anther factor leading to the growth of the air quality monitoring market is the rising awareness among people regarding the adverse effects of air pollution. People living in highly polluted areas are more likely to suffer from cancerous diseases than those living in areas with controlled quality environment.

In order to improve methods of national, regional, and global AQM and the level of air pollution, the World health Organization arranged a global platform on air pollution and improving the health condition with leading industrial experts for providing open-access to air quality data worldwide.

Technological advancements in the AQM products is expected to provide wide opportunities to the players operating in the air quality monitoring market. In order to improve environmental protection, research and development activities have resulted in the introduction of various changes in the monitoring technology, such as real-time information on emission levels of greenhouse gases and other hazardous chemicals.

Moreover, several government organizations and AQM vendors are engaging in R&D activities for developing and implementing new air quality approaches and technologies.

Hence, the market is witnessing growth due to the increasing air pollution levels and rising awareness about the adverse effects of degrading air quality on health and environment.