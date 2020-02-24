Freelancer Market global research report just published

MarketReportsOnline.com the exclusive leading provider of market research reports published research report on “The US Freelancer Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023)”.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the US freelancer market in terms of volume, segments, regions, type of employment and annual gross volume (AGV).

Under competitive landscape, the general competitive scenario of the global freelancer market has been descried qualitatively. This is followed by qualitative analysis of project based freelance players, on-demand freelance players and freelance management systems.

The overall US freelancer market has been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Fiverr International Ltd., Upwork Inc., Freelancer Limited and Toptal LLC are some of the major players operating in the US freelancer market whose company profiling has been done in this report.

In this section of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies have been provided.

Company Coverage

Fiverr International Ltd

Upwork Inc.

Freelancer Limited

Toptal LLC

Freelancer, freelance worker and gig worker are terminologies are used frequently for a person who is self-employed. It is in no way necessary for freelancers to be committed to a particular employer for a long-term.

Freelancing platforms are used by businesses and independent professionals to connect and collaborate with clients are located in remote locations. Many a times, freelance workers are represented by a company or a temporary agency that resells freelance labor to clients.

Others work independently or use professional associations or websites in order to get work.

The gig economy/ freelancer market can be split according to the type of services a freelancer provides. The four types of services are asset sharing services, transportation services, professional services and handmade goods, households and miscellaneous services (HGHM).

Web, mobile, software development, design, writing, translation, market research, consulting, admin support are few examples of services out of many that are offered through freelancing.

The US freelancer market is expected to showcase a growing trend over the years (2019-2023). The market is supported by various growth drivers such as desire of working professionals to have control over flexibility and independence, upsurge in cost of living in the US forcing people to look for additional income sources, benefits to employers and widening educational gap contributing to hiring of freelancers in larger numbers.

The freelancer market is also confronted by challenges such as unpredictability in generation of income, deadline pressures and cost of training.

Greater adoption of freelancing by youngsters, growing popularity of online freelancing, scope of artificial intelligence (AI) in freelancing and incorporation of portable benefits such as retirement benefits, health insurance. are some of the latest trends existing in the freelance market in the US that have been captured in this report.

