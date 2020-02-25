Security Advisory Services Market 2020 size expansion by top 10 players geographical overview till 2027 described in a new report

Security Advisory Services Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period.

The global security advisory services market accounted for US$ 8.85 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.7% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 37.86 Bn by 2027.

In the past few years, the complexity and frequency of cyber-attacks involving APTs, ransomware and other advanced malwares is growing at an unprecedented rate. This scenario is creating a challenging environment for enterprises operating in data driven industries such as government, BFSI, energy & power, IT & telecom, and healthcare.

The unprecedented growth in the number of cyber-attacks has further led to an increased need for security solutions and services across enterprises.

The reports cover key developments in the Security Advisory Services market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events.

Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players.

The market payers from Security Advisory Services market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Security Advisory Services market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

Dimension Data Holdings PLC (NTT Group)

DXC Technology Company

Ernst & Young Ltd.

eSentire, Inc.

KPMG International Cooperative

PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited (PWC)

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Verizon

The "Global Security Advisory Services Market Analysis to 2027" is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Security Advisory Services market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography.

The global Security Advisory Services market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Security Advisory Services market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report analyzes factors affecting Security Advisory Services market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Security Advisory Services Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Security Advisory Services market based on the type and application.

The market forecast covers five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

